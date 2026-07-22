Interesting and Humour - page 924

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vspexp:

the author /designer/ assures that it is an accidental coincidence


Good memories from childhood on a subconscious level.))
 
 
vspexp:

... May isn't over yet, but June is already here. /M. Weller

Oh, that's us. We saw snow a couple of times in December, and now it's +18 for the third day in a row.
So it'snot over yet and April is already here.
 
moskitman:
Oh, that's us. We saw snow a couple of times in December, and now it's +18 for the third day in a row.
So it'sstill February and April is already here.

Similarly, and also :

 

Lunch time

 
newdigital:

Lunch time

I wonder what size feet the girl on the right has? )))
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snowman:
I wonder what size feet the girl on the right has? )))
40 last.)))
 
I recommend watching the 2007 film Man from Planet Earth.
 
snowman:
I wonder what size feet the girl on the right has? )))
It should be very small - Cambodian girls (and this is Cambodia) have small feet, and they themselves are small. It's just the way the photo is done.
 
newdigital:
It should be very small - Cambodians are small, and they're small. It's just a photo made that way.

Maybe, but her leg looks bigger than mine (43).

I think it's because of the light. And the leg is stretched out.

And yet I think her foot's a little too big.

ь

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