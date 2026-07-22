Interesting and Humour - page 924
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the author /designer/ assures that it is an accidental coincidence
... May isn't over yet, but June is already here. /M. Weller
So it'snot over yet and April is already here.
Oh, that's us. We saw snow a couple of times in December, and now it's +18 for the third day in a row.
So it'sstill February and April is already here.
Similarly, and also :
Lunch time
Lunch time
I wonder what size feet the girl on the right has? )))
I wonder what size feet the girl on the right has? )))
It should be very small - Cambodians are small, and they're small. It's just a photo made that way.
Maybe, but her leg looks bigger than mine (43).
I think it's because of the light. And the leg is stretched out.
And yet I think her foot's a little too big.
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