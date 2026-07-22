Interesting and Humour - page 841
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Yummy
Chocolate outfits are in fashion in Shanghai
A couple of minutes came up and this is the kind of thing I did. ))
//---
Below is the source file to see how it was made. You need Photoshop CS6. Although it may open in earlier versions as well.
A couple of minutes came up and this is the kind of thing I did. ))
//---
Below is the source file to see how it was made. You need Photoshop CS6. Although it may open in earlier versions as well.
Gee, it's beautiful. I can feel myself starting to burst. I think I'm going to burst.)
It's freezing out here.
Wow, that's beautiful. I can feel myself starting to burst. I think I'm gonna burst.)
It's freezing in here.
It's instead:))
It's all right (it's freezing), summer's coming.
And it's dinner in prison now... they're giving macaroni...
===========Love and doves
Sorry, citizens, for interrupting your money hiding!
===========Garage
Your janitor is an idiot!
===========
Office romance
Don't you worry so much - the dress is already ruined anyway.
===========
from the cartoon "Vasilisa Mikulishna", 1975.
Where did you ever see a girl passed off as a woman
===========
from the cartoon "The Magic Ring"1979
We don't want your daughters for nothing and we don't want them with money.
===========
from the cartoon "Dobrynia Nikitich and the Serpent Gorynych", 2006.
I'm thinking of getting married.
That's right. A man without a wife is like a tree without a caterpillar.
===========
from the cartoon "Doctor Aibolit"1984
I'm bloodthirsty, I'm merciless, I'm an evil outlaw Barmaley. And I don't want any chocolate or marmalade, just little children.
Wow, that's beautiful. I can feel myself starting to burst. I think I'm gonna burst.)
It's freezing out here.
Nothing (it's freezing), summer will be here soon.
is it soon?
I'd like it sooner.