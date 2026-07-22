Interesting and Humour - page 841

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A couple of minutes came up and this is the kind of thing I did. ))

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Below is the source file to see how it was made. You need Photoshop CS6. Although it may open in earlier versions as well.

Files:
MischekUS100000dollars.zip  3416 kb
 
tol64:

A couple of minutes came up and this is the kind of thing I did. ))

//---

Below is the source file to see how it was made. You need Photoshop CS6. Although it may open in earlier versions as well.


Gee, it's beautiful. I can feel myself starting to burst. I think I'm going to burst.)

It's freezing out here.

 
Mischek:

Wow, that's beautiful. I can feel myself starting to burst. I think I'm gonna burst.)

It's freezing in here.

It's instead:))

It's all right (it's freezing), summer's coming.

 
Gentlemen of Fortune

And it's dinner in prison now... they're giving macaroni...

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Love and doves
Sorry, citizens, for interrupting your money hiding!

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Garage
Your janitor is an idiot!

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Office romance

Don't you worry so much - the dress is already ruined anyway.

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from the cartoon "Vasilisa Mikulishna", 1975.
Where did you ever see a girl passed off as a woman

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from the cartoon "The Magic Ring"1979
We don't want your daughters for nothing and we don't want them with money.

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from the cartoon "Dobrynia Nikitich and the Serpent Gorynych", 2006.
I'm thinking of getting married.
That's right. A man without a wife is like a tree without a caterpillar.

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from the cartoon "Doctor Aibolit"1984
I'm bloodthirsty, I'm merciless, I'm an evil outlaw Barmaley. And I don't want any chocolate or marmalade, just little children.

 
Mischek:

Wow, that's beautiful. I can feel myself starting to burst. I think I'm gonna burst.)

It's freezing out here.

It's +10 and raining non-stop for three days... I'm sick of it.
 
tol64:


Nothing (it's freezing), summer will be here soon.

is it soon?

I'd like it sooner.

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