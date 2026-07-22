Interesting and Humour - page 918
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I love them in general ... any kind...
sorry, only displaysChampagne Capitalist links from pestle and mortar on Vimeo.
and I love it when they're full of breast milk and not silicone. 2 times I've experienced this bliss...........
the eye will get soaked...
the eye will go...
more like fingers.
The comments on the video have now been deleted, but The Daily Mail managed to capture them in time. "Poor boy. One can only hope he ever forgets this awful joke," wrote one user. "This is the worst father in the world! While his son is crying, he's just laughing," another viewer sympathised with the child.
The comments on the video have now been deleted, but The Daily Mail managed to capture them in time. "Poor boy. One can only hope he ever forgets this awful joke," wrote one user. "This is the worst father in the world! While his son is crying, he's just laughing," another viewer sympathised with the child.
KVN 50th anniversary of VIAGRA
Yeah, well... What a daddy... And a child could hold a grudge for life...
Worse, the child develops a "right and wrong" frame of reference.
Everything a parent does is good.
It looks like ordinary water, only tinted, and the tiles are treated with a hydrophobic solution