Interesting and Humour - page 918

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newdigital:
I love them in general ... any kind...
and I like them filled with breast milk and not silicone. Two times I've experienced this bliss...........
 
vspexp:

sorry, only displaysChampagne Capitalist links from pestle and mortar on Vimeo.

I thought they'd deleted it.)
 
Vladon:
and I love it when they're full of breast milk and not silicone. 2 times I've experienced this bliss...........

the eye will get soaked...

 
newdigital:

the eye will go...

more like fingers.

 

KVN 50th anniversary of VIAGRA


 
Aion2n:
Yeah, well... What a daddy... And a child could hold a grudge for life...

Worse, the child develops a "right and wrong" frame of reference.

Everything a parent does is good.

 

It looks like ordinary water, only tinted, and the tiles are treated with a hydrophobic solution

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