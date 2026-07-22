Interesting and Humour - page 4275
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
https://www.newstube.ru/m/1145197"Internet column: What can robots do?
If off-topic, you will be deleted, but I just can't resist apologising ...
----------------
There's a branch with photos (one man in the picture) -https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/232925,
and on Facebook there are two men in the photo:
And for a long, long time there was a comment ... I think whoever made that comment knows nothing about Metatrader, about brokers ... he just saw the photo in his feed, and wrote down on facebook the first thing his heart told him -
"Be happy, our little sonny."
He probably just had the wrong idea (he didn't know the brothers were in the picture).
If off-topic, you will be deleted, but I just can't resist apologising ...
----------------
There's a photo thread (one man in the photo) -https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/232925,
and on Facebook there are already two men in the photo:
And for a long, long time there was a comment ... I think whoever made that comment knows nothing about Metatrader, about brokers ... he just saw the photo in his feed, and wrote down on facebook the first thing his heart told him -
"Be happy, our little sonny."
He probably just thought something wrong (he didn't know the brothers were in the picture).
So let the bros be happy))
https://www.fontanka.ru/2018/05/03/115/
If you're a millionaire, you shouldn't live in a modest flat.
If you're a millionaire, you shouldn't live in a modest flat.
If you're a millionaire, you should hire security to stop people in masks from attacking you.
If you're a millionaire, you should hire guards to keep masked men from attacking you.
That's what I'm saying.
If you are a millionaire, you have to hire security to avoid being attacked by people in masks.
You have to earn your money honestly, and then you don't have to sleep in a bulletproof vest.
friends, what's the gangster/mafia motif to watch ?