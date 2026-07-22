Interesting and Humour - page 1162
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and it's not about forex, so it's not about that.
"duping the cattle", what else.
bet they will choose 4 ?
I'm even for four, bid asc from the exchange and the rest doesn't matter the glass is already in stock by the way
it looks like this
Screenshots from trading platform MetaTrader
ltcEURUSD, M1, 2013.04.25
Alpari NZ Limited, MetaTrader 4, Real
reread what you were talking about.
Reread what, my dialogue with Sank? You know better than me what we talked about? Is everything ok with you?
Reread what, my dialogue with Sank? You know better than me what we talked about? Are you all right?
he's talking about his own thing. I didn't get it at first either.)
One thing I've learned so far is that he's already in the shit "on the bottom."