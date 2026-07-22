Interesting and Humour - page 1162

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Mischek:
and it's not about forex, so it's not about that.
reread what you were talking about.
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Contender:
"duping the cattle", what else.
visibly
 
Mischek:
bet they will choose 4 ?

I'm even for four, bid asc from the exchange and the rest doesn't matter the glass is already in stock by the way

it looks like this

 
MrGold166:
reread what you were talking about.
Reread what, my dialogue with Sank? You know better than me what we talked about? Are you all right?
 
Mischek:
Reread what, my dialogue with Sank? You know better than me what we talked about? Is everything ok with you?
he and the contented are having their own conversation, i didn't understand it at first either.)
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Mischek:
Reread what, my dialogue with Sank? You know better than me what we talked about? Are you all right?
Yeah, it shows what we're talking about. You wrote about how a BTS kitchen would be worse than a currency kitchen. I asked to clarify how it could be worse than the currencies now.
 
sanyooooook:
he's talking about his own thing. I didn't get it at first either.)
One thing I've learned so far is that it's not even night yet and he's already in the shit "on the bottom".
 
Mischek:
One thing I've learned so far is that he's already in the shit "on the bottom."
♪ if he's talking about btk, he's in the zone ♪)
 
 
Mischek:
Did you buy some apples? )
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