Interesting and Humour - page 3294

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Alexandr Saprykin:

Who wants to leave Israel? Aren't they former Russians?)))

In general, this chart would be more interesting if it also indicated the ratio of where they want to go from those countries)

I think it would be logical to say that from the bottom to the top.
 
Alexandr Saprykin:

Who wants to leave Israel? Not former Russians?)))


Probably those newcomers whose expectations did not coincide with reality. I do not understand why Jews leave Russia for Israel. Jews are known to be on average smarter than others, so why go to a place where there are a large number of smart people. It's easier to make a career among fools).

 
khorosh:

If this chart is to be believed, there are more people wanting to leave Germany than Russia. Apparently they are fed up with emigrants from the Middle East).

Couldn't you find an older one? And the source is Russian.
 
Комбинатор:
Couldn't you find an older one? The source is Russian, too.
I did not look for it specially, I came across this diagram by chance. I have my own doubts, which is why I made the remark " if this diagram is to be believed".
 
new-rena:
I think it would be logical to say that from the lower to the upper.
I would have left Japan a long time ago - earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanoes, hara-kiri, comikaze, and eating poisonous fish all the time. Or maybe they are just masochists. Perhaps if you suggest "Russian roulette", they would be happy to play it.
 

Forbes names best Russian banks for millionaires

For the first time Forbes Russia has published a ranking of the best Russian banks engaged in private banking.

"Sberbank Private Banking tops the rating. The country's largest state bank created this division following the acquisition of Troika Dialog and Volksbank International AG. The entry threshold for private banking clients at Sberbank is 100 million roubles."

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Are you a potential client with a typical account of $1-5 million?
Then this is for you:



Good morning.
Рейтинг Forbes: Лучшие российские банки для миллионеров — 2016
Рейтинг Forbes: Лучшие российские банки для миллионеров — 2016
  • www.forbes.ru
Forbes впервые составил рейтинг российских банков, занимающихся private banking
 

The driver was fined for shadowing his car.


 

The new rising star of global pop music is Faiha from Indonesia.

She is very famous, she has been invited to various music competitions, filmed on TV, and her main hit about Pokemon has spread all over the world: it is used in cartoons, downloaded as a mobile ringtone, made up all kinds of dances and remixes to it.

The Indonesian superstar is attached to her parents and respects her teacher, who introduced her to the world of music and helped her record Cari Pokemon, which has become a hit in her home country and around the world. The song is currently hitting the top of the world music charts.




 

In 2012, they didn't want to leave, they just went away.

 
Yuri Evseenkov:

The driver was fined for shadowing his car.


funny...... or rather not funny at all......
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