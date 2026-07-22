Interesting and Humour - page 2201

New comment
 

Amusing trigonometry:

9th order sinusoidal spiral: The cardioid is a 1st order sinusoidal spiral: Now write the spiral into the cardioid by multiplying the curve radii

PolarPlot[(1 + Sin[9 x]), {x, 0, 2 Pi}] PolarPlot[(1 + Sin[x]), {x, 0, 2 Pi}] PolarPlot[(1 + Sin[9 x]) (1 + Sin[x]), {x, 0, 2 Pi}]

Another kind of high order sinusoidal spiral: And the result of "crossing" it with the previous one:

PolarPlot[(1 + 0.03 Sin[9*5 x]), {x, 0, 2 Pi}] PolarPlot[(1 + Sin[9 x]) (1 + Sin[x]) (1 + 0.03 Sin[9*5 x]), {x, 0, 2 Pi}]

And the final touch:

PolarPlot[(1 + Sin[9 x]) (1 + Sin[x]) (1 + 0.03 Sin[9*5 x]) (1 + 0.04 Sin[9*33 x]), {x, 0, 2 Pi}]

 
5 animals to help you get healthier
5 животных, которые помогут стать здоровее
5 животных, которые помогут стать здоровее
  • www.domashniy.ru
Вы пьете валерьянку, пытаетесь успокоить не на шутку расшатавшиеся нервы и даже не подозреваете, что самое действенное лекарство уже несколько лет живет у вас дома. Это ваш любимый питомец. Не только усатые-полосатые способны исцелять недуги. Помимо кошек зоотерапию или, как ее еще называют, пет-терапию (от англ. pet – домашний любимец...
[Deleted]  
Fleder:

Amusing trigonometry:

The 9th order sinusoidal spiral: The cardioid is a 1st order sinusoidal spiral: Now write the spiral into the cardioid by multiplying the curve radii

PolarPlot[(1 + Sin[9 x]), {x, 0, 2 Pi}] PolarPlot[(1 + Sin[x]), {x, 0, 2 Pi}] PolarPlot[(1 + Sin[9 x]) (1 + Sin[x]), {x, 0, 2 Pi}]

Another kind of high order sinusoidal spiral: And the result of "crossing" it with the previous one:

PolarPlot[(1 + 0.03 Sin[9*5 x]), {x, 0, 2 Pi}] PolarPlot[(1 + Sin[9 x]) (1 + Sin[x]) (1 + 0.03 Sin[9*5 x]), {x, 0, 2 Pi}]

And finally, the final touch:

PolarPlot[(1 + Sin[9 x]) (1 + Sin[x]) (1 + 0.03 Sin[9*5 x]) (1 + 0.04 Sin[9*33 x]), {x, 0, 2 Pi}]

what a clever nature
 
GriFFon4ik:
What a clever nature.
Nature only gave us a tool and it's up to us to choose whether to use it or not.
[Deleted]  
Fleder:
Nature only gave us a tool and it is up to us to choose whether to use it or not.
Now we do)
 

Nick Vujcic is a Christian preacher and professional motivational speaker.

 

Get a job before it's too late!

 

A composition by Kenneth Gorelik (world-famous, best-selling musician of all time, American saxophonist of Ukrainian origin).

Happy Monday to all.

=============

KENNY G -SONGBIRD



Кенни Джи – тема
Кенни Джи – тема
  • www.youtube.com
Кенни Джи — американский джазовый саксофонист, входящий в список 25 самых продаваемых американских музыкантов всех времён по статистике R.I.A.A., лауреат пре...
 

It's on the hour (a compilation from China) - the best of it (The Best) :



 

A Tesla coil is a resonant transformer that produces high voltage of high frequency.

It can develop voltages of up to several million volts.

This voltage causes an electrical breakdown in the air and

creating impressive electrical discharges in the air:

Extreme car tuning:

1...219421952196219721982199220022012202220322042205220622072208...4979
New comment