Interesting and Humour - page 2201
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Amusing trigonometry:
9th order sinusoidal spiral: The cardioid is a 1st order sinusoidal spiral: Now write the spiral into the cardioid by multiplying the curve radii
PolarPlot[(1 + Sin[9 x]), {x, 0, 2 Pi}] PolarPlot[(1 + Sin[x]), {x, 0, 2 Pi}] PolarPlot[(1 + Sin[9 x]) (1 + Sin[x]), {x, 0, 2 Pi}]
Another kind of high order sinusoidal spiral: And the result of "crossing" it with the previous one:
PolarPlot[(1 + 0.03 Sin[9*5 x]), {x, 0, 2 Pi}] PolarPlot[(1 + Sin[9 x]) (1 + Sin[x]) (1 + 0.03 Sin[9*5 x]), {x, 0, 2 Pi}]
And the final touch:
PolarPlot[(1 + Sin[9 x]) (1 + Sin[x]) (1 + 0.03 Sin[9*5 x]) (1 + 0.04 Sin[9*33 x]), {x, 0, 2 Pi}]
Amusing trigonometry:
The 9th order sinusoidal spiral: The cardioid is a 1st order sinusoidal spiral: Now write the spiral into the cardioid by multiplying the curve radii
PolarPlot[(1 + Sin[9 x]), {x, 0, 2 Pi}] PolarPlot[(1 + Sin[x]), {x, 0, 2 Pi}] PolarPlot[(1 + Sin[9 x]) (1 + Sin[x]), {x, 0, 2 Pi}]
Another kind of high order sinusoidal spiral: And the result of "crossing" it with the previous one:
PolarPlot[(1 + 0.03 Sin[9*5 x]), {x, 0, 2 Pi}] PolarPlot[(1 + Sin[9 x]) (1 + Sin[x]) (1 + 0.03 Sin[9*5 x]), {x, 0, 2 Pi}]
And finally, the final touch:
PolarPlot[(1 + Sin[9 x]) (1 + Sin[x]) (1 + 0.03 Sin[9*5 x]) (1 + 0.04 Sin[9*33 x]), {x, 0, 2 Pi}]
What a clever nature.
Nature only gave us a tool and it is up to us to choose whether to use it or not.
Nick Vujcic is a Christian preacher and professional motivational speaker.
Get a job before it's too late!
A composition by Kenneth Gorelik (world-famous, best-selling musician of all time, American saxophonist of Ukrainian origin).
Happy Monday to all.
=============
KENNY G -SONGBIRD
It's on the hour (a compilation from China) - the best of it (The Best) :
A Tesla coil is a resonant transformer that produces high voltage of high frequency.
It can develop voltages of up to several million volts.
This voltage causes an electrical breakdown in the air and
creating impressive electrical discharges in the air:
Extreme car tuning: