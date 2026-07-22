Interesting and Humour - page 3039
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Interesting and Humorous
Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.19 16:02"We want beer".
Prohibition protest, USA, 1931
The end of Prohibition, 1933
It is a genius idea to ban alcohol during an economic crisis and then, a few years later, knowing that the crisis will not be resolved quickly, to allow alcohol. And the people will not be sad and happy about the economic successes or failures, but about banning or allowing beer ... and thereby show who's who... who the people are ... and who they are the "elite" ...
But the idea is brilliant ...
I mean they did everything right in their case ...
But the idea is brilliant ...
Prohibition was well-intentioned stupidity, but everyone is smart sitting in 2016 and looking at 1920
Although the same question - who were those who made the same mistakes in 1986 looking at the negative experience of 1920?
And for the people the idea is brilliant ...
I apologise for the irony.
I apologise for the irony.
you use the word "apologise" very often -- and its use in your interpretation -- makes no sense whatsoever.
"apologise" = "apologise" + "self" -- literally "apologise to myself" -- i.e. you constantly say "if I said something wrong, I apologise to myself".
p.s. that's just saying.
Are you on Zadornov's terms? :)
Of course it's more correct to say -
We're all so different around here that you don't know how to say it (sorry).