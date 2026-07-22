Interesting and Humour - page 3039

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The end of Prohibition, 1933


 
It is a genius idea to ban alcohol during an economic crisis and then, a few years later, knowing that the crisis will not be resolved quickly, to allow alcohol. And the people will not be sad and happy about the economic successes or failures, but about banning or allowing beer ... and thereby show who's who... who are the people ... and who are the "elite" ...
 
Sergey Golubev:
It is a genius idea to ban alcohol during an economic crisis and then, a few years later, knowing that the crisis will not be resolved quickly, to allow alcohol. And the people will not be sad and happy about the economic successes or failures, but about banning or allowing beer ... and thereby show who's who... who the people are ... and who they are the "elite" ...
Yeah, especially when you consider that Prohibition was proclaimed in 1920, well before the Great Depression (1929), and repealed in 1933, when the acute phase of the crisis had already passed, and the dependence of Prohibition on organized crime in the United States became clear ...
 
I mean, they did everything right in their case ...
But the idea is brilliant ...
 
Sergey Golubev:
I mean they did everything right in their case ...
But the idea is brilliant ...

Prohibition was well-intentioned stupidity, but everyone is smart sitting in 2016 and looking at 1920

Although the same question - who were those who made the same mistakes in 1986 looking at the negative experience of 1920?

 
But they themselves ("the elite of society" - the elite of culture, the elite of science, the elite of politics, the elite of opposition, the elite of informal opposition, the elite of microbiology, sorry, etc.) would drink and eat whatever they wanted. In any country at any time.
And for the people the idea is brilliant ...

I apologise for the irony.
 
Sergey Golubev:
I apologise for the irony.

you use the word "apologise" very often -- and its use in your interpretation -- makes no sense whatsoever.

"apologise" = "apologise" + "self" -- literally "apologise to myself" -- i.e. you constantly say "if I said something wrong, I apologise to myself".

p.s. that's just saying.

 

Are you on Zadornov's terms? :)

Of course it's more correct to say -

  • joke: [text of joke], or
  • irony: [text].

We're all so different around here that you don't know how to say it (sorry).

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