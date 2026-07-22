Interesting and Humour - page 1449

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Buses tell jokes to each other

 
server:
In four hours, they could have circled the planet several times :) the denouement of this whole show is close.
Rockets in the Mediterranean Sea launched for practice by Israel
 
zfs:
and no one will need Linux and Mac.
Does anyone need Linux now?
 
C-4:
Does anyone need Linux now?
What is Linux? )
 
Mischek:
Israel has launched missiles into the Mediterranean Sea for training purposes
Like I said :) They will be accused by the UN and NATO, and they will put on a bow in turn and say excuse us naive souls (for not being called to put out the fire :) )
 
C-4:
Does anyone need Linux now?

Yes, there are some.

 
 
Mischek:
Can I not answer you then?

You don't even have to, because I don't understand why you have to stoop to the level of those you usually persecute here. It would be psychologically correct to accept your opponent's point of view instead of spewing venom).

 
Contender:

Yes, there are some.

Enthusiasts...
 
Mischek:
elite advertising.
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