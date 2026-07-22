Interesting and Humour - page 1449
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Buses tell jokes to each other
In four hours, they could have circled the planet several times :) the denouement of this whole show is close.
and no one will need Linux and Mac.
Does anyone need Linux now?
Israel has launched missiles into the Mediterranean Sea for training purposes
Does anyone need Linux now?
Yes, there are some.
Can I not answer you then?
You don't even have to, because I don't understand why you have to stoop to the level of those you usually persecute here. It would be psychologically correct to accept your opponent's point of view instead of spewing venom).
Yes, there are some.