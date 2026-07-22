Interesting and Humour - page 263
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dead men rule
North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, who died last year, today posthumously elected as eternal General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea
touched me...
I've got a tape recorder of me three years old, '68, "We're the Red Cavalrymen and we're the story of the Bylniks..."
now the tape is crumbling, I didn't re-record it in time (...)
yeah, that's a shame.
I remember now that I used to have children's records too, I remember a whole reel of 30 minutes of them, eh, can't find them now.
Yeah, that's a shame.
I remember now that I also had children's records, I remember a whole reel for 30 minutes, eh, can't find it now.
And I'm missing my grandmother's film. 8mm. She was 95 at the time, she was born in 1899. We all have late ones ))
In childhood and youth all the stories were forgotten by heart and generally bored. Life in the village 1900 -24, marriage contracting Eliseev, revolution, civil war, the dispossession, 30-s in Leningrad, war, siege, evacuation ...
Only after a while do you realise that I should have written everything, absolutely everything.
Ours in town