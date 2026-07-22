Interesting and Humour - page 3833
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Why are you writing to me about this? Go complain to your father or your mother.
You asked the question yourself, silly:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Interesting and Humorous
Dmitry Fedoseev, 2017.07.21 17:45
Now when someone asks about military service, do you feel inferior?
Fool, you asked the question yourself:
For the clever ones, that's where the answer is. Read to the end of my post.
It's fun to get an answer to a rhetorical question.
All right, let's take an example of "case studies" on this one:
Deputy Chief of the Special Branch of the NKVD Main Directorate of the SibVO NKVD P. Having come across mass arrests and shootings of servicemen, on December 7, 1937 Kolomiets sent by "air-mail" a letter to Ezhov with a request to send a commission to examine the perversions of the investigation. Having learned that, contrary to his opinion, watchman Legalov had been shot on the charge of mythical arson, Kolomiets told his report to the deputy head of the UNKVD I. A. Maltsev. Soon Kolomiets went to the head of the department, Gorbach, and refused to take responsibility for the department. On December 23, he was arrested and tortured. In March 1938 he was forced to write: "... The last 6-7 years I did not take part in the cases of mass operations, in the so-called shock investigative work ... was boiled in its own juice and therefore deprived of the acquisition of the positive experience ... which accumulated advanced bodies and workers OGPU-NKVD [...]. Some phenomena of practical Chekist work to implement the punitive policy of the VKP(b) and the Soviet authorities I have considered in a number of cases from the standpoint of false, rotten morality". Kolomiets was sentenced to 20 years of camps, but in 1940 he was rehabilitated.
Mobilized into the NKVD in the midst of terror, Sadovsky, a young operative of theSiblag, wrote a letter to Stalin protesting against torture and falsification. He was immediately arrested, tortured and in the autumn of 1938 he was shot.
So what?
The people, who 15 years earlier were chopping each other up into pieces of meat, clashed.
After 15 years instead of a sword - a feather. Progress is clear. The result is the same as the civil war, but the weapon is different: conspiracy, forgery, subservience.
What next?
Here I have answered this question, starting with the figure of Khrushchev, who was one of the most ardent organizers of the 37th meat grinder.
Do you have an answer?
No, because to you "repression" is a meaningless word.
Above you filled it with a concrete example. But the example you gave is one of the variants, and there are many and they are all different. And only if we discard the empty word and begin to give meaning to it with concrete examples can we come to an understanding of the era in all its diversity.
///
Here's my answer to that question, starting with the figure of Khrushchev, who was one of the most ardent organisers of the '37 meat grinder.
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Another masterpiece!
It's actually very funny to get an answer to a rhetorical question.
Zaitsev is the most correct person among us here: we look at his pictures and admire the man's taste. If all forum members (including me) behaved on this thread the way Zaytsev does, it would not be a thread but a paradise.
And you should not demand anything from him, you should sympathize with the fact that a generally good man has got into the most democratic of all democratic countries.
His sympathy is that he does not understand the meaning of the word "democracy", especially in its American sense.
American democracy is based on a bill of rights. It is not the first bill of rights in human history, but it is most vividly manifested in the United States.
The basic meaning of rights in the American sense is the right to hunt other people down. Well, that's the way it goes. First, the Indians. They fought back, so they decided to destroy not Indians, but the bison, the Indians' food supply. They quickly shot 70 million buffalo, and then the number of Indians went down by itself.
Then the Negroes were hunted. More recently, but solely by law in the mid-sixties of the 20th century, they stopped hunting blacks.
In between they shot each other, sometimes presidents.
All in all, the Bill of Rights in full glory.
But that's not all.
You can also hunt in the moral sense - witches. You formulate the celestial bullshit, hang it on a man, and drive him across the prairies until he dies. Exactly in the U.S. it is possible, because the heart of business life is advertising and according to the laws of this very advertising you start to poison people.
Today we see this in Trump, who is their president.
Before that McCartney was poisoning alleged communists. They even passed a law. The most prominent of the communists was Charlie Chaplin.
And before that, Roosevelt was being harassed. It's the same pattern as Trump. Only he sold out to the Bolsheviks. It took more than 10 years to spin the subject. They only calmed down during the war, when it was raining not just money, but gold, from the war.
So back to Zaitsev.
Trump, as the entire advanced public knows, has sold out to Putin and is generally a Russian spy. And who is the Russian resident? That's right, Zaytsev. We can start chasing on the prairies and then we'll see who else is out there. In fact, we can chase all the Russians across the prairies. The more, the more profit.
That is why, personally, I sympathize with Zaitsev and admire his courage.
Do you think it is easy to live among democratic "enemies/friends"?
They monitor the Internet, but they have forgotten old technology, sothey save us withmorse code, and encryptions must be eaten on time, good that the centre writes them on cakes and sweets, and sometimes sends them in coke bottles.
There are, of course, pleasant moments,the radio operators are very beautiful, for the sake of conspiracy they often change.
Do you think it is easy to live among democratic "enemies/friends"?
The Internet is monitored, but they have forgotten the old technology, that's whyMorse code saves the day, again, ciphers must be eaten in time, it's good that the centre writes them directly on cakes and sweets, sometimes they send them directly in cola bottles.
Of course there are some nice moments, the radio operators are very beautiful.
As always your videos are very nice.
Good luck!
As always, your visuals are a joy to behold.
Good luck!
Don't be so jealous.
Do you think it is easy to live among democratic "enemies/friends"?
The Internet is monitored, but they have forgotten the old technology, that's whyMorse code saves the day, again, ciphers must be eaten in time, it's good that the centre writes them directly on cakes and sweets, sometimes they send them directly in cola bottles.
Of course, there are also pleasant moments,the radio operators are very beautiful, for the sake of conspiracy they often change.
If you get arrested, don't breed tea mushrooms in your cell, they'll add to your sentence).
You're better off just breeding mould.