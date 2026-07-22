Interesting and Humour - page 997
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Cat. Standard . Patched self-packaging.
They're all fucked up.
Sashka, put the fish back.
I got carried away in English... I'm still laughing...
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/11082
I got carried away in English... I'm still laughing...
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/11082
О !
And it was like this
Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, Archbishop of Buenos Aires, is the new Pope. He is known as a follower of the extreme conservative wing of the Catholic Church.
I hate it. There's always someone who wants to get behind the tractor.