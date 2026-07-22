Interesting and Humour - page 2949
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The outlines resemble some kind of country....
There's a US flag behind it, too. What is that about? The collapse of the USD?
It's finally here for the Americans.
the outline resembles some kind of country....
Australia-Italy United Kingdom
no, if you draw a line through the points: t.stalin's right eye - the right edge of t.stalin's lip,
you get the ural mountains. on top there's a small depression, that's the obskaya bay...
it is strange, what happened to the far east?
strange thing is, where did the far east go?
I visited the other day too. Different songs are sung there, different articles are written. And the grass seems to be greener. :)
I even stole one software at ....... С#.
This is no joke, by the way.
I don't think it's true that you can plaster on burnt brick without a grid, and then only a thin layer. But it's nonsense to plaster on polished marble without a mesh, at least.
I witnessed a discussion of broken software ) For they have civilization and pluralism there and we have a ghetto!
The Zhiguli for export was also a slightly different car. :)
Just don't publish my collection of essays. They'll take away my accreditation. :)
I do not think that this is true, plaster without a grid can still be applied to burnt brick, and even a thin layer. And here on the polished marble, and even without a grid - nonsense at least
That way the work would be irrevocably lost. But this way, you flush it and you're good to go.