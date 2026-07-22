Interesting and Humour - page 688
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I didn't need to :) I'm more of a skype kind of guy.
Give a person a chance to get a feel for it after all :))
Maybe it will come in handy (in some form) if I do get my project.
Andrei, look projects chatroulette.com and roulettechat.com. The first one was made by a schoolboy from Russia (a "D" student and truant) :), and he was quickly approached by American investors with millions of dollars in offers when he launched it. Now he lives in Palo Alto. )) You may even find his interview video on YouTube.
And the second one, someone cleverly hopped up and did the same thing. And at the bottom it says that this project is in no way connected to the first one. Well, well. )))
Only today, only in our thread.
10.11.12.
on
13.14.
Only today, only in our thread.
10.11.12.
on
13.14.
GMT+3 ?
Well in peter it's +4
in the branch +1
in short all have their pluses )
Well in peter it's +4
in the branch +1
In short all have their advantages)
Tell me the exact time. Moscow or Berlin. I don't know when to wait.
got it :())
The American patient
On the decline of a great nation
- Darling! I want to live happily ever after with you!
- Darling, if you live happily ever after, I'm afraid I won't last long...