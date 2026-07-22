Interesting and Humour - page 386
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"Before collectivisation they starved one by one, after collectivisation they all starved together" (isn't that super?);
"Stalin made robots out of people by instilling herd instinct";
"Most of the inhabitants of the USSR were employed as laborers."
"In the Soviet schools children were like incubators, they had everything the same."
"In '40, on Khrushchev's orders, Trotsky was murdered by an ice-breaker in Mexico."
"Marshall's plan is an American plan to take over the USSR;
"The Soviets could force the West to give our scientists and writers Nobel prizes";
"The development of the first atomic bomb took place";
"During the Cuban Missile Crisis, the brain drain from the USSR to the United States intensified" (it said "via Cuba", but it was crossed out);
"People were taxed and taxed with ideology";
"In the USSR, those who were not sent to the heavy gulag camps were sent to less heavy pioneer camps" (GENIALLY!)
"Enemies of Soviet power were called dividentes. The divident movement grew and spread";
Totally impossible to work ))
Putin is handing out debts
This is the same Bossykh who specializes in beating women protesters.
Now this is a big state official who, instead of Yakimenko, will be in charge of all the young people of our large and beloved motherland.
Ukraine vs France Donbass Arena, it's going to be a lot of fun
The match is halted in the 7th minute due to a sudden surge that washed away the touchline referee.