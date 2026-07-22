Interesting and Humour - page 4610

New comment
 
.

.

 

yeah, wow.... did you see anyone ?


 

The Russian family is like that, you can see it from afar


 
Denis Sartakov:

yeah, wow.... did you see anyone ?


Kabaeva? Nabiullina?

No?

INTERESTED...

 
Denis Sartakov:

yeah, wow.... know anyone ?


Ordinary office plankton clerks, everyone looks like that these days what's the gimmick? Should we know them? The trader doesn't seem to know anyone except his charts at all...

 
Denis Sartakov:

yeah, wow.... did you see anyone ?


Size nine in the middle. Is that right?

 
Apparently members of a band like Boney M.
 
Vladimir Tkach:

The centre is a size nine. Right?

What's a size nine is not higher than a size five.

 
Vitalii Ananev:

Which ninth is not higher than the fifth.

Volchansky will come to judge.

 

some brass on Friday


1...460346044605460646074608460946104611461246134614461546164617...4979
New comment