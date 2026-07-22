Interesting and Humour - page 4610
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yeah, wow.... did you see anyone ?
The Russian family is like that, you can see it from afar
yeah, wow.... did you see anyone ?
Kabaeva? Nabiullina?
No?
INTERESTED...
yeah, wow.... know anyone ?
Ordinary office plankton clerks, everyone looks like that these days what's the gimmick? Should we know them? The trader doesn't seem to know anyone except his charts at all...
yeah, wow.... did you see anyone ?
Size nine in the middle. Is that right?
The centre is a size nine. Right?
What's a size nine is not higher than a size five.
Which ninth is not higher than the fifth.
Volchansky will come to judge.
some brass on Friday