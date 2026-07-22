Interesting and Humour - page 1845
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I like pork, but I'm not an idiot, I know what kind to buy. I'd rather starve than take pork that hasn't been loved, hugged, kissed...
Of course, it tastes like shit.
Now that's out of the question. The gastronomical confectioners present
They can't do shit, they can't even bury them properly
Dumplings made of magnesium , cutlets made of tin , meatballs made of cast iron
and everyone queued up at once
Dumplings made of magnesium, cutlets made of tin, meatballs made of cast iron.
You think all this shit isn't photoshopped? )))
You don't think all this shit is photoshopped? )))
Of course not. It's all natural. According to the level of education .