Interesting and Humour - page 1845

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I like pork, but I'm not an idiot, I know what kind to buy. I'd rather starve than take pork that hasn't been loved, hugged, kissed...

 

Of course, it tastes like shit.

 

Now that's out of the question. The gastronomical confectioners present

 

They can't do shit, they can't even bury them properly

 

Dumplings made of magnesium , cutlets made of tin , meatballs made of cast iron

 

and everyone queued up at once

 
 
Yoschik:

Dumplings made of magnesium, cutlets made of tin, meatballs made of cast iron.

You think all this shit isn't photoshopped? )))

 
tol64:

You don't think all this shit is photoshopped? )))

Of course not. It's all natural. According to the level of education .

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