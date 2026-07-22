Interesting and Humour - page 2936
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from being good where we are not )
A perl from wikipedia? I just came across it :)
In Delphi, the beginning and the end of a program block are marked with begin and endkeywords, while C-like programming languages use curly braces for this purpose:{}. This may be the way Delphi achieves better code readability for the visually impaired.
We went to bed. Lights out. Phones charged. Waiting for sleep. Sleep is not coming. Spinning. Spinning. Half an hour. An hour. Hour and a half. Husband's angry:
-When are we going to sleep already?!
The answer from the darkness:
-When indeed?
The answer was Siri's voice. I didn't feel sleepy at all.