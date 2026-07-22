Interesting and Humour - page 2936

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Alexandr Bryzgalov:
from being good where we are not )
it's never so bad that it can't be worse...
 

A perl from wikipedia? I just came across it :)

In Delphi, the beginning and the end of a program block are marked with begin and endkeywords, while C-like programming languages use curly braces for this purpose:{}. This may be the way Delphi achieves better code readability for the visually impaired.

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We went to bed. Lights out. Phones charged. Waiting for sleep. Sleep is not coming. Spinning. Spinning. Half an hour. An hour. Hour and a half. Husband's angry:

-When are we going to sleep already?!

The answer from the darkness:

-When indeed?

The answer was Siri's voice. I didn't feel sleepy at all.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
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