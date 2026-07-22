Interesting and Humour - page 3674
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Flash is one of the best ways to protect yourself. The Keeper is not present on the computer most of the time and there is little chance of a data breach by a Trojan.
Run the keeper impulsively at the moment you need to make a transaction.
A Trojan usually doesn't last very long on a computer. Statistically, it takes hours (days at most if the user can't cure himself) to cure it.
But a trojan will need only seconds to find the keeper and leak it onto the net.
If the keeper is on a flash drive, the chance of catching a trojan while the keeper is on is minimal. Usually the user does one thing or the other, either transferring money or catching a trojan on suspicious sites.
Thanks
A commotion in an old people's home: a 100-year-old French grandfather is found in his neighbour's bed.
Areal commotion broke out at a nursing home in the Hauts-de-Seine department of France when a guest went missing.
The missing 100-year-old husband was reported missing by his wife. The management of the establishment called the police. Seven police officers searched for the man.
They thoroughly searched the entire building and found the missing man... ...sleeping soundly in the bed of one of the couple's neighbours.
The 90-year-old 'girlfriend' was sitting beside the fugitive and was humbly waiting for him to wake up and leave.
The relationship between the nimble grandfather and his neighbour, and his wife's reaction to the incident, is not known.
I'm reminded of the film: The Old Man of a Hundred Years Who Crawled Out the Window and Disappeared)
I'm reminded of the film: The Old Man Who Crawled Out the Window and Disappeared)
The non-Mendeleev table
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Good night.
The flash drive has these files on it
After it asks for the files - just point the path to the USB stick ?
It is very likely that you will get a message that the hardware configuration has changed and will require authorization on the new hardware. Alternatively it may or may not require key passwords.
Is that the Titanic picking up passengers? )))
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:-))))))))))))))
Wow, they're fast. It's a good thing, though. Whoever saw it realised that it was Sunday and it was better to go outside than with a birch broom in a cuddle.
Was it bad news? Or was it not true?
No, the crew for Sunday's Titanic is starting to fill up.
It is very likely that a message will be displayed stating that the hardware configuration has changed and that authorisation on the new hardware will be required. Alternatively, it may or may not require entering the passwords for the keys.
It was like that, it worked after ten times and the code was also requested from the phone