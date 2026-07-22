Interesting and Humour - page 1014

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doc.shooting from a street window in St. Petersburg, during the year, about the changes taking place before the city's 300th anniversary celebrations.

 

true-driver

& true-driver

 

Meet (who doesn't know) Arseniy Yatsenyuk, aka Arseniy Yatsenyuk, aka Senya, aka Rabbit, the most likely presidential candidate in Ukraine for the 2015 election from the opposition, if Tymoshenko is not released.

P. S. Well, Durnev is a clown

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At the children's dentist:
- Vovochka, be a good boy and open your mouth. Let Uncle get his finger out.
 

notused:

& true cork

Wedge

 
 
 
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