Interesting and Humour - page 1769

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sergeev:
Just about to post :)
 

photo of the day

 

Cats punished for pissing in their slippers, an hour later, finish their master

 
[Deleted]  
Yoschik:

Cats punished for pissing in their slippers, an hour later, finish their master

They're the ones who killed the bear.)
 
 
peripatetikos:
They're the ones who killed the bear.)
Yeah, a mammoth.
 

 

"Employee of the month" as a child:

"Everyone should know them by sight!"

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