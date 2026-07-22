Interesting and Humour - page 1769
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http://politoboz.com/content/ukraina-privychka-hodit-nalevo
Another point of view
photo of the day
Cats punished for pissing in their slippers, an hour later, finish their master
Cats punished for pissing in their slippers, an hour later, finish their master
They're the ones who killed the bear.)
"Employee of the month" as a child:
"Everyone should know them by sight!"