Interesting and Humour - page 3298
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it's a collective drawing of two kids, one 2 (she's the initiator) the other 4 years old
No, they have normal ones.
but I like these abstracts better.
Basically they stamp something like this, granny on top, lying down because standing up didn't fit, half because they were washed
A 28-year-old African-American man, the namesake of the Russian president, was arrested in a supermarket in West Palm Beach, South Florida.
The bully stormed into the Publix shop and started shouting at employees, unresponsive to managers' comments.
He also refused to leave the shop, as a result of which the managers were forced to call the police.
The bully has been charged with trespassing and also disobeying police.
The extravagant fellow awaits trial on 5 September.
I'm cutting back on expenses. For example, the smartphone http://ali.pub/g0vae - I want to buy one. The battery capacity is4600mAh. In the shop it's 8100. Here it's 5700. Savings - 2400. They don't just lie on the road - with the money saved, you can go out and buy normal groceries. Otherwise I'd leave them in the shop (to the mobile phone salesman). Interesting? Interesting! For me, at least, interesting.
Shit, it's autumn and the flies are coming from somewhere in the flat. All the windows have nets, but I live on the first one, and through some cracks or the front door they come in.
Yesterday I noticed that they like my monitor, are they warm? And they like the light-emitting diode one less than the old luminescent one. Sure they do, it's warmer.
The main thing is that they do not react to cursor, films and rapidly changing images. But as soon as you raise your hand they fly up.
Clever, though ))
Shit, it's autumn and the flies are coming from somewhere in the flat. All the windows have nets, but I live on the first one, and through some cracks or the front door they come in.
Yesterday I noticed that they like my monitor, are they warm? And they like the light-emitting diode one less than the old luminescent one. Sure they do, it's warmer.
The main thing is that they do not react to cursor, movies and rapidly changing images. But as soon as you raise your hand they fly up.
Clever, though ))
And you yourself try to see something on the screen when you put your eye to it.
Also going to be replacing my sony xperia 3 soon, I'll get something there too. Sonya I did not take, do not laugh, for the birthday my son inexperience gave me )
What's wrong with Sony? I bought my wife a new model. I'm wearing out my old Sony Ericson XPERIA myself. I bought this smartphone seven years ago. During that time I only changed the battery, it cost 400 rubles. The old one was bloated. But it's reliable. With five cracks of the screen works. The reception is excellent.
Except that my smartphone is not friendly with this forum. Asked the question a few times, no one has answered. I'll say it again.
What's wrong with the mobile version of the forum?
When I press "Reply", a quote appears with crocodiles of htlm-code. And you can't get the cursor out of it.
Android 2.3.4.
What's wrong with Sony? I bought my wife a new model. I'm wearing out my old Sony Ericson XPERIA myself. I bought this smartphone seven years ago. During that time I only changed the battery, it cost 400 rubles. The old one was bloated. But it's reliable. With five cracks of the screen works. The reception is excellent.
Except that my smartphone is not friendly with this forum. Asked the question a few times, no one has answered. I'll say it again.
What's wrong with the mobile version of the forum?
When I press "Reply", a quote appears with crocodiles of htlm-code. And you can't get the cursor out of it.
Android 2.3.4
What's wrong with Sony? I bought my wife a new model. I'm wearing out my old Sony Ericson XPERIA myself. I bought this smartphone seven years ago. During that time I only changed the battery, it cost 400 rubles. The old one was bloated. But it's reliable. With five cracks of the screen works. The reception is excellent.
Except that my smartphone is not friendly with this forum. Asked the question a few times, no one has answered. I'll say it again.
What's wrong with the mobile version of the forum?
When I press "Reply", a quote appears with crocodiles of htlm-code. And you can't get the cursor out of it.
Android 2.3.4.
It's just that Sony has long been losing out to the Chinese/Koreans in terms of value for money. Specifically my Xperia E3 has little system memory and not everything can be put on a flash drive. Android 4.4.4.
Their marketing is traditionally stubborn and dumb, I in 2007-2008 year wrote them at work sound effects for the player. I wrote them: your DAC (digital-to-analog converter, the last link in the chain, produces real sound from digital) is 24-bit, but really it's 18-bit. Why you need 32-bit effects, the quality is only deteriorating, believe me, it's a long story.
Marketing - no, we will say in our ads that we are the only ones with 32-bit quality. That is a direct lie. I fought and fought with them, and then I gave up and installed 32. Since then, I don't buy anything from Sonya. My son does not know about it and decided that Sony is cool and gave it to him as a present.)