Interesting and Humour - page 1923

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Good night



 

It's been a slow full moon for a while.

No bans.

 
Yoschik:

The full moon was a little sluggish.

No bans.

Your division ... !!!!!!!

Where'd you put gobemot? Is that what the full moon did to him? What's going on?

Here... I get distracted and another full moon metamorphosis happens... and again without me...

And up there, cats are flying around...

Maybe I ate the wrong mushrooms today, huh?

 

Oh, crap... Reboot consciousness... I'm off to the hut... Maybe the cats will land, the hebemot will go back and forth and the snowdrifts outside the window will end...

...with the buckwheat chow of a strong personality...
The verbal diarrhea of a zealous cavalry
♪ You get in the juicy dimples ♪
♪ In the soft holes ♪
♪ left by bullets ♪
For it's better to knock than to knock over.
The anonymous philosophy of those sold out alive
♪ For a colossal bargain ♪
Buried alive
in the summer rubber of worn-out proclamations.
Wet with psychoanalysis.
In a united front, washed away...
A dead fish of wasted potency.
You, who lead the fucking way to new exploits!
With a frozen twig of intoxication
Pick, pick, pick at the soapy brew
Of an unbearably innocent past.
In the soapy brew of bread eaten.

And the sky is exactly the same
as if you
♪ if you hadn't sold out ♪

 
artmedia70:

Your division ... !!!!!!!

Where did you put the hebehemoth? Is that what the full moon did to him? What's going on?

Here... I get distracted and another full moon metamorphosis happens... and again without me...

And up there, cats are flying around...

Maybe I ate the wrong mushrooms today, huh?

Mana mana

 
Yoschik:

Mana mana mana

 
Yoschik:
what do you have? and do you have a reliable source? no one seems to know exactly what it's for
there are plenty, with layouts and screenshots :http://www.epravda.com.ua/rus/publications/2013/12/17/409320/
Янукович лег под Москву. Что взамен?
Янукович лег под Москву. Что взамен?
  • www.epravda.com.ua
В сухом остатке нынешняя встреча в Москве происходит ради газа и умопомрачительного кредита - 15 млрд долл. Все остальные документы являются официальным прикрытием для банального договорняка. Цель которого - позволить Януковичу без проблем продержаться до выборов 2015 года. А россиянам - получить нечто… Что именно - большой секрет.
 
Yoschik:
TOMORROW WILL BE LIKE YESTERDAY
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
...
Cool. Miracles happen on New Year's Eve.
[Deleted]  
barabashkakvn:
That's cool. Miracles happen on New Year's Eve.
People like to believe in fairy tales.
 

Nagiyev will no longer be here

=========

Good morning

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