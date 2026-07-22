Interesting and Humour - page 228
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Красота !
Папашам детей которым про аиста не катит совсем уж ))
Great movie! Too bad there was no popcorn. What planet is this on?
C-4 2012.03.20 15:16 #
Зачетное кино! Жаль попкорна не было. На какой планете это происходит?
Planet Mama , Constellation Life )
You're sitting here not knowing anything.)
and this branch is a year old.)
congratulations to you all )
- О . What's that?
- A year. They fly by a lot around here.
Author unknown:
A boy of about eighteen was walking through the park. He dragged both legs slightly, which made his gait look a little strange. But his back was straight, his stride confident, his eyes straight and firm. He had a dog on a long leash. He was very old, and his slow, uncertain gait, gray hair and watery eyes showed it. They were walking side by side, and you could tell at once that they were together.
- Mum! Look, a dog! - A child's voice broke the usual hum of the big city. - Can I give her my sandwich?
Mila sighed heavily. Here we go again. Dimka had already tortured her with the request to buy a dog. He was like Little Boy and Carlson. But Mila was adamantly against it. First the endless puddles, then the hair... Besides she perfectly understood that all the cares for the dog - walks, feeding, vaccinations, etc. - would fall on her shoulders. Dimka was too young to take care of another living creature.
- Dimka, you know there's no one to take care of the dog. I'm at work all day, you're at school, and besides, you're still too small.
- And Dad?
- And Dad, - here Mila's voice treacherously trembled, fortunately, Dimka due to his age could not pay attention to it yet, - and Dad does not have time to come to us to walk the dog.
Dimka frowned. Mila, once again sighing, took out a sandwich from the bag, saved in case Dimka gets hungry during the walk, and gave it to her son. The boy went over to the dog lying there and carefully put a piece of bread and sausage next to his face.
A few days later, Mila and Dimka went for a walk in the playground. The children were frolicking, making noise, chasing each other, and sliding down the slide. Dimka also ran with everyone else, laughing happily. He climbed on the horizontal bar. Mila wanted to stop him, but didn't. Dimka went down, flopped awkwardly and couldn't get up.
Three months later, Mila brought Dimka home, blackened with grief. In a wheelchair. The doctors had admitted that all was not yet lost, but it was hard to believe. Dimka would probably never walk again. And Dimka... in the chair... serious and quiet, even at his eight years of age understanding that something very bad had happened... He was no longer crying or afraid...
Mila wheeled the pram into the corridor.
She sighed.
And opened the door to the next room.
From there, shuffling funny on his short crooked legs, crawled out a shaggy red-haired puppy. He crinkled his face funny and poked everything with his wet black nose.
- Dimka," said Mila sternly, "you promised that you would bring up the dog yourself. The time had come to keep your promise.
Six months later Dimka got up from his chair. He got tired very quickly and sat back down, but he could take a few steps. And after a couple of months he went for a walk by himself with a puppy (now an adult dog), named funny and incomprehensible name Bendik. Dimka walked very slowly, holding Mila's hand, shifting his feet unsteadily. But he was walking. By himself.
Ten years had passed. Bendik had grown old, and could hardly move his paws by himself. And Dimka, now Dima, walked beside him, ready to pick him up if necessary. And Dima knew that he owed his walking to this dog.
They walked side by side. A young guy with a limp and an old dog. And they felt good together.