Interesting and Humour - page 2548

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barabashkakvn:
Except for the dead (weak) and voracious engine. Although, after the consumption of Land Rover'a, the consumption of the Niva will be perceived as flower.
May be for the abroad do a little different configuration, before as far as I know eight and nine went abroad a few others than those that were sold in the country
 
Integer:

(Bummer)))) Downloaded, installed the quickie, tried to log in to a demo account:

there you wrote somewhere that you need to download the history of the potikovo... i can do it by exporting the table of all deals, pre-filtered it (the table of all deals) to the right tickers, you don't have to program anything ))

the language there is Lau, nothing complicated, but a lot of nuances ))

Generally speaking, learning QuickBooks after MT is a real pleasure... It took me 4 months just to stop being afraid of it ))

 
thejobber:

You wrote somewhere that you need to download the history of a ticker... you do it by exporting the table of all deals to DDE, pre-filtering it (the table of all deals) for the right tickers, you don't need to program anything ))

the language there is Lau, nothing complicated, but a lot of nuances ))

Generally speaking, learning QuickBooks after MT is a real pleasure... it took me 4 months to get over my fear of it ))

dde is not that, only new ticks go through it (i guess). It's a bit too much, but candlesticks are needed. I need export of chart (history) with constant updates. I've almost got it figured out, the offer of 300 quid has stimulated me.

The very principle of working with files is puzzling. No opening, closing, just cleaning and writing-addinglines. The most surprising thing is that there is a function to read a given time from the file (also without opening or closing). And we have to somehow provide file locking until everything is dumped into it.

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barabashkakvn:
The exchange will open on Monday and everything will work out :)
That was two years ago. Since then I'm still afraid to get into the quick.
 
 
Sunny Friday in Paris

http://www.oneoflady.com/2014/06/blog-post_20.html
Солнечная пятница в Париже
Солнечная пятница в Париже
  • 2014.06.19
  • Lucia Aster
  • www.oneoflady.com
Завершите неделю по-французски. Балконно-круассановый сезон. Золотое правило. Шоппинг для женщины - это лекарство, а на здоровье не экономят. Триумфальная арка. В дождь Париж расцветает, словно серая роза... Ночь, улица, Париж. Вы еще не в белом? Тогда приезжайте в Париж! Традиционный "Белый ужин"  11 июня. Место встречи объявлено... за...
 

Fishing social network)

 
barabashkakvn:
That's just a dead (weak) and voracious engine. However, after consumption of Land Rover, consumption of Niva will be perceived as flower.

The Range Rover's 300hp diesel (which is sporty) consumes 8 litres in the city. I checked it myself. Don't make such a big deal out of it.

How they achieve such economy is a mystery.

 
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