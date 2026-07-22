Interesting and Humour - page 3971
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
He does:
Yes, I see. There are already three known solutions. How many of them are unknown?
)))
Tiny Little Maiden
Who wants 1,000,000 quid?
Make it quick!
Scientists at the University of St Andrews in the UK have offered a million dollars to solve an ancient chess problem. It isreportedon the university's website.
The so-called Eight queens puzzle has been formulated in the mid-nineteenth century. Its essence is to put eight queens on a chessboard in such a way that none of them hits the other. The implication is that a queen strikes all the squares arranged vertically, horizontally and on both diagonals.
The solution for a standard board of 64 squares was found back in 1850. As the size of the board and the number of pieces increase, the problem becomes more complicated. Researchers have found that if the size of the board is increased to 1000 by 1000 squares, computer programs start to freeze.
Thanks, CEP, but I read the article myself before I posted the link to it
Let's say we need to solve a queen problem for a 16x16 field - take all 8x8 solutions and go through all 4-piece combinations. And in that style for any field. You don't need to go through all the queen arrangements on the field.
Let's say we need to solve a queen problem for a 16x16 field - take all 8x8 solutions and go through all combinations of 4 pieces. And in that style for any field. You don't need to go through all the queen arrangements on the field.
16*16 field, question: how many queens are left and who kills whom first?
16*16, question: how many queens are left and who kills who first?
the answer will be obvious without looking at the board.
Respectfully.
16*16 field, question: how many queens are left and who kills who first?
What is the point?
You don't just have to make all the combinations of 8x8 squares, you also have to check them. The point is that if in the 8x8 field the queens are beating each other, such a fragment is definitely not suitable. In this way the number of variants of the search is reduced. Some analogy to binary search.