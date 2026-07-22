Interesting and Humour - page 1528

New comment
 
 
 
Mischek:
"Son, Dad and I know that you have installed iOS 7. It's your choice, you're an adult. You're our son anyway. My makeup is in my locker."
 
 

That's right, but the writer misspelled type instead of type.

 
FAQ:
Immediately Yes :)
 
newdigital:
Immediately Yes :)
No, no and no :)
 
Urain:

That's right, but the writer misspelled type instead of type.

Normal, one type, ten types, eleven types, one hundred types...
 
 

Goodnight

Joe - The Love Scene



1...152115221523152415251526152715281529153015311532153315341535...4979
New comment