Interesting and Humour - page 1528
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"Son, Dad and I know that you have installed iOS 7. It's your choice, you're an adult. You're our son anyway. My makeup is in my locker."
That's right, but the writer misspelled type instead of type.
Immediately Yes :)
That's right, but the writer misspelled type instead of type.
Goodnight
Joe - The Love Scene