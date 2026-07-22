Interesting and Humour - page 2004
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What, you got a warning too? )
I think I'll make it to the 10th, and then the booze will be over...
And there will be ordnung in all branches. "constructive")
Well... To Constructive!
Think about it, just think about having sex with this girl. No one can go longer than two minutes, only the deaf. Yeah, she needs a deaf husband.
Facebook City
nouvasscheblin
Facebook City
nouvasscheblin
Aha! With what funds? How much of the employees' salaries are not given!
Hello Joseph Vissarionovich ))))