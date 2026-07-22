Interesting and Humour - page 2004

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TheXpert:
What, you got a warning too? )
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page2007#comment_712008
 
I think I'll make it to 10) and then the booze will be over...
 
TheXpert:
I think I'll make it to the 10th, and then the booze will be over...
And then all the branches will fall into an ordernung. "constructive"))
 
 
Yoschik:
And there will be ordnung in all branches. "constructive")
Well... To Constructive!
 
TheXpert:
Well... To Constructive!

Think about it, just think about having sex with this girl. No one can go longer than two minutes, only the deaf. Yeah, she needs a deaf husband.

 

Facebook City

nouvasscheblin

 
Yoschik:

Facebook City

nouvasscheblin

Aha! With what funds? How much of the staff's salaries are not given!
 
Integer:
Aha! With what funds? How much of the employees' salaries are not given!
Hello Joseph Vissarionovich ))))
 
Yoschik:
Hello Joseph Vissarionovich ))))
Well... Pack your bags and let's go.
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