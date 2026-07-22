Interesting and Humour - page 2397
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Albert Einstein said
bkb dhtvz b yfcnegbkj bkb dhtvz ghbikj///
The scale of the universe
Faces of diving
The scale of the universe
The scale of the universe is beyond our consciousness and mind
(from) YURAZ
The scale of the universe is beyond our consciousness and mind
(from) YURAZ
The transcendence does not prevent the mind and reason from reasoning about it
(c) sergeev
The transcendence does not prevent the mind and the intellect from reasoning about it
(c) sergeev
It's in the way!
The bad dancer's balls get in the way. )))
Don't be ridiculous!
If you can't dance, it's not necessarily them that get in your way.
Don't be ridiculous!
If you can't dance, it's not like they're the ones who are in your way.