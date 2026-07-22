Interesting and Humour - page 2397

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Albert Einstein said

bkb dhtvz b yfcnegbkj bkb dhtvz ghbikj///

 
Plants are like people: trees take pride in their fruit and stumps take pride in their roots.
 

The scale of the universe

 

Faces of diving

 
Fillellin:

The scale of the universe

The scale of the universe is beyond our consciousness and mind

(from) YURAZ

 
YuraZ:

The scale of the universe is beyond our consciousness and mind

(from) YURAZ

The transcendence does not prevent the mind and reason from reasoning about it

(c) sergeev

 
sergeev:

The transcendence does not prevent the mind and the intellect from reasoning about it

(c) sergeev

Yes, it does!
 
Contender:
It's in the way!
The bad dancer's balls get in the way. )))
 
tol64:
The bad dancer's balls get in the way. )))

Don't be ridiculous!

If you can't dance, it's not necessarily them that get in your way.

 
Contender:

Don't be ridiculous!

If you can't dance, it's not like they're the ones who are in your way.

Put it in quotes, then. You know what's bothering you. ;))
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