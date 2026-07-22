Interesting and Humour - page 4759
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Shikardos! The main thing is not forbidden by the rules
Very strange questions. I probably won't answer. After all, whoever was a student and whoever served knows.
That's the thing, it's a bearded tale. Like the one about the cow on the plane.
Why would there be alcohol in a mug on a train? And in a big army mug. And anyway, what kind of an army mug is it, and how big is it? And how small is it?
Only officers have a fork and a teaspoon.
The small mug collapses inside the pot and rattles when you walk, it's half the size of the big one.
The pot itself is for the first course, the lid is for the second course.
Where does the alcohol come from on the train? they usually take it with them, the shift workers call it a teleporter.
That's the thing, it's a bearded tale. Like the one about the cow on the plane.
Well, Sergei's 56 years old now. Situations like that are worthy of being "detailed" and becoming a "bearded" story :)
Or isn't everything that happens to us in life worthy of becoming a story? It can only and only happen to someone else?
But then that "someone else" also has incredulous people saying the same thing about bearded bikes.
Anyway - can't it only be because it can't be with someone else? But with a fairy tale character - can it?
Miracles...
ZS. And there are songs about which (about one exactly) in the Internet people ask who is the author. The answer is Sergei Autumn. And they do not know. And no one knows. Just because with this man well could not happen as described above. And he hasn't written a single song that anyone would have liked - after all, he is one of the people you see on the forum. Which means it's a lie.
Ironclad logic. Congratulations.
Only officers have a fork and a teaspoon.
The small mug collapses inside the kettle and rattles when walking, it is half the size of the large one.
The kettle itself is for the first, the lid for the second.
Where does the alcohol come from on the train?
Everything is so beautiful :)
We had all such crumpled, scuffed (even a cauldron had to be dug in) - clearly aluminium. But here the mug looks like a regular enamel one.
But the teleport - because he got in a car somewhere in pinda, drank alcohol, and already home. Quick, but painful :)
0.5 l aluminium military mug from the USSR
There - closer to the truth :)
It's all so pretty :)
We had crumpled and scuffed ones (we even had to dig the cauldron in) - clearly aluminium. Here the mug looks like a regular enamel one.
But the teleport - because he got in a car somewhere in pinda, drank alcohol, and already home. It's quick, but painful :)
We used to get them in the training camp for the whole time of our service, if we were lucky. Then they were crumpled and dyed.)
The mugs were enamelled, the aluminium was probably already surrendered )
Well, Sergei is 56 years old now. And such situations are well worthy of becoming "details" and becoming "bearded" stories :)
Or isn't everything that happens to us in life worthy of becoming a story? It can only and only happen to someone else?
But then that "someone else" also has incredulous people saying the same thing about bearded bikes.
Anyway - can't it only be because it can't be with someone else? But with a fairy tale character - can it?
Miracles...
ZS. And there are songs about which (about one exactly) in the Internet people ask who is the author. The answer is Sergei Autumn. And they do not know. And no one knows. Just because with this man well could not happen as described above. And he hasn't written a single song that anyone would have liked - after all, he is one of the people you see on the forum. Which means it's a lie.
Ironclad logic. Congratulations.
The thing is, everyone has such a Seryoga. I have one. I also know a pilot who used to fly a cow, etc. etc.
All-you-can-think-about-why students in the train have one mug of alcohol for everyone. The situation is fabulous. And also there is no glass on the train to pour from a common container...
ps: there's also that fisherman I know... from that tale about the jar of gnats. Yes... And a naked woman in our unit stood on a can, but I did not see it, and the guys who are half a year older by conscription - here they saw))) I also have a neighbour who is a former Cholula))) but he does not show his military ID to anyone.