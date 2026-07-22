Interesting and Humour - page 3513
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That's it, the birthday is on. Anyway, whatever I want to do on that day, that's what I do.
People think I'm 40 years old... and when they find out how old I am, they think I'm kidding.
And the conclusion?
Coffee and a sedentary lifestyle prolongs life by 20 years.
Just kidding... But seriously, only sports.
I wish you, too, that when you're over 60, young girls will be looking at you. And you tell them how old you are... and you look like you're 40... and you say you're in your 60s... and they think you're kidding...
My grandfather died when he was 90 and he didn't have a single wrinkle on his face ... Genes
You could just walk a lot. I live in the countryside, to go to the fitness - to lose half a day, but otherwise every day would go to the gym. So 2-3 times a day walking as fast as possible, almost running. I can't risk running on asphalt - I'm old, my joints need looking after.
I want to buy a horizontal bar at home, preferably a multi-purpose one, not just a crossbar.
But when I was working in the office I saw guys aged 30 who looked over 40. Because all you have to do in a day is walk to the car, take the lift to the office, walk 500 metres a day, go to the kitchen, go to the toilet, then back to the car and go home to eat.
Photo: author-not found
many have heard, but very few have seen them! Venus Shocking Blue
Photo: author-not found
many have heard, but very few have seen them! Venus Shocking Blue
Indeed, I saw it for the first time and was amazed. The lead singer Marishka Veresch looks a lot like my aunt Valentina at the appropriate age.
Now our Valya is "American" and has been living with her daughter and her family in Los Angeles for ten years.
I was three or four years old when Valya introduced me to the English language. The phrases were: "Ouas wodka usted?" and "I em go on the road tu da cinéma cinema"-.
Furniture grows ...
Furniture grows ...
How many years does that take?
I don't know )