Interesting and Humour - page 1724
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Tell me, are you comparing kefir okocha to red kvass okocha too?
You're on anything. :)
No kvass compares. Some spice lovers leave kefir in the heat for a few hours to ferment even more. I'm fine with normal kefir spiciness. I sometimes sprinkle pepper (black). I haven't tried herring,I'll try it sometime. I put chopped ham or chicken loaf, while my mother, for example, does not recognize any meat additives in the okroshka. Garlic is a separate song, some like it, some don't, I sprinkle dried ones to myself depending on my mood.Almost any product from the okroshka set, for lack of it, you can not put in the okroshka, but if there is no dill, it is better not to cook, postpone until it appears.
- The Olympics, sir!
♪ and a good scratch ♪
to encourage the fat cattle
to meow
Two-legged man, let's fight, come on, come on, please, I'll be gentle.
You're on anything. :)
No kvass compares. Some spice lovers leave the kefir in the heat for a few hours to ferment even more. I'm fine with normal kefir spiciness. I sometimes sprinkle pepper (black). I haven't tried herring,I'll try it sometime. I put chopped ham or chicken loaf, while my mother, for example, does not recognize any meat additives in the okroshka. Garlic is a separate song, some like it, some don't, I sprinkle dried ones on it depending on my mood.Almost any product from the okroshka set, for lack of it, you can not put in the okroshka, but if there is no dill, it is better not to cook, postpone until it appears.
I like it better with a tan. I recommend it.
Kvass is sweet. Although my wife used to make a good one. Breaded, with dried apples.
But I still make my ocrochka with tang.
Good night
Good night