Interesting and Humour - page 1724

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Contender:
Tell me, are you comparing kefir okocha to red kvass okocha too?

You're on anything. :)

No kvass compares. Some spice lovers leave kefir in the heat for a few hours to ferment even more. I'm fine with normal kefir spiciness. I sometimes sprinkle pepper (black). I haven't tried herring,I'll try it sometime. I put chopped ham or chicken loaf, while my mother, for example, does not recognize any meat additives in the okroshka. Garlic is a separate song, some like it, some don't, I sprinkle dried ones to myself depending on my mood.Almost any product from the okroshka set, for lack of it, you can not put in the okroshka, but if there is no dill, it is better not to cook, postpone until it appears.

 
- Barrymore, what's that convict with the torch on the moor?
- The Olympics, sir!
 
just by dipping my fingers into the undercoat
♪ and a good scratch ♪
to encourage the fat cattle
to meow
 

Two-legged man, let's fight, come on, come on, please, I'll be gentle.

 
MetaDriver:

You're on anything. :)

No kvass compares. Some spice lovers leave the kefir in the heat for a few hours to ferment even more. I'm fine with normal kefir spiciness. I sometimes sprinkle pepper (black). I haven't tried herring,I'll try it sometime. I put chopped ham or chicken loaf, while my mother, for example, does not recognize any meat additives in the okroshka. Garlic is a separate song, some like it, some don't, I sprinkle dried ones on it depending on my mood.Almost any product from the okroshka set, for lack of it, you can not put in the okroshka, but if there is no dill, it is better not to cook, postpone until it appears.

I like it better with a tan. I recommend it.

Kvass is sweet. Although my wife used to make a good one. Breaded, with dried apples.

But I still make my ocrochka with tang.

 
The matchmakers come into the house and say:
- You have the goods, we have the merchant! Our groom doesn't smoke, doesn't drink, doesn't play with girls!
The old grandmother's voice from the cooker:
- Isn't he a fool?
 
 

Good night



 
newdigital:

Good night



No, it's still early.
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