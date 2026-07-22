Interesting and Humour - page 526
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Little Red Riding Hood
Married to a lumberjack, she sits at home baking pies, looking out of the window to see if a grey tail will flash by. While her husband is at work, she takes the pies to her grandmother on a long path through the dark forest. But all the decent wolves scattered long ago.
The Beauty (and the Beast).
He keeps bringing home the pretty girls. And when she objects, he turns into a real monster.
The princess on the pea
Gentle, fragile, weak. In bed she is gentle. But in bed she's a log. And as the prince did not seek her pea... In general, a divorce. Sexual incompatibility is, you know, such a thing.
Cinderella
Something went wrong in the Godmother's spell, and Cinderella turned into a pumpkin. Not immediately, though, but 20 years later. And the slipper stopped fitting. So did the rest of her clothes. Prince Charming in search of a new Cinderella.
The Little Mermaid
It's simple. She was torn between her husband and her native element, the sea. In the 7th year of marriage the sea won: she ran away with a fisherman.
Vasilisa the Beautiful.
It is also banal. After an endless series of scandals Ivan Tzarevich collects his belongings and leaves Vassilisa the Beautiful. to Vasilisa the Wonderful.
Thumbelina
Despite her diminutive stature, she completely crushed the prince. She trampled him with her heel. She crushed him as a person. Conclusion: size doesn't matter in family life.
Sleeping Beauty
Either her sweet dreams were interrupted, or wrong prince turned up, or kissed her wrong way, or wrong place... In general, she got up in a bad mood. During the honeymoon she accidentally pricked her prince with a poisoned spindle. In the neck. With a swing. 18 times. And because you shouldn't wake a sleeping woman.
Assol
Suddenly it turns out that the girl suffers from a pronounced seasickness. After three months of wandering, throwing up all over the deck, she finally decided that the scarlet colour of the sails didn't go well with the green of her face. She returned home. Swimming.
Malvina
Never gave it to anyone. She bit her elbows for a long time when she learned that Pierrot married well and gave up sad poetry forever. Until old age, she dyed her hair blue and collected porcelain elephants. After a dozen plastic surgeries she was transformed into a real doll.
Baba Yaga
After trying so many good fellows, she realized that she could not escape her destiny. She tries to figure out how to make it work, but she and Koschei are meant for each other. They have been living together for hundreds of years. They quarrel, fight, break dishes, break needles. But deep down inside they are happy as puppies.
(c) dimochkin
Holy crap. A bummer for the Russian budget in the long run.
These features make the Tata AIRPOD an ideal city car. It is compact, environmentally friendly (it does not emit any harmful substances), and economical (a full tank of compressed air will only cost about €1).
The process of filling the tank with air takes only two minutes, which is absolutely incomparable with the number of hours it takes to charge electric cars' batteries.
There is no way such a huge tank can be filled in two minutes, and even with such a pressure that it would be enough for 200 km of travel and cost 1 euro.
It is impossible that such a huge bottle can be filled in two minutes, and with such a pressure that it is enough for 200 km of driving and costs 1 euro.
moped is not mine (c))
Tata is an Indian factory and they are crooks.
Filling speed - well, the fuel tanker should be able to fill in 2 minutes, but then the cost of the fuel tanker is a euro.
We will see.
It cannot be possible to pump such a huge cylinder in two minutes, and with such a pressure that it would be enough for 200 km of driving and that it would cost 1 euro.
To get air at such pressure it is necessary to do work equivalent to the work required to transport the car for such a distance. And such work of course cannot cost 1 euro. Also one should not forget the efficiency of the engine of that car. I don't think it is higher than of the conventional modern combustion engine. Since the efficiency is the same or lower, any savings are out of the question. Modern hybrid automobiles are another matter. As before, 100 % of energy is received by combustion of petrol, but considerable economy of fuel consumption is reached due to transfer of a part of excess kinetic energy during braking into electric battery charge.
To get air at that pressure, you'd have to do the equivalent work to move the car that distance.
Thanks, Cap. Do you know how much an electric car costs per kilometre? Those cars probably cost about the same.
So it's only the distance that's surprising.
You can't fill such a huge tank in two minutes with such a pressure that it is enough to drive 200 km and cost 1 euro.
At first I wanted to support you. But then I did the math and I don't even know what to say, judge for yourself.
I took the Texas Power Line 5.7 horsepower petrol engine (I think it will be enough to accelerate such a shaitan harbor to 70 km/h).
I converted volume to litres. 0.193 litres * 3600 rpm * 180 min / 4 strokes / 175 litres = 178.66 atm.
take engine capacity and calculate how much air will go through it for 3 hours (200km / 70km/h = 3h = 180min), divide by 4 strokes (as only one stroke is productive the rest can be neglected), then subtract these numbers by tank capacity and you get how much air should be stored under pressure.
In principle, 250 atm cylinders are quite common. And you can fill it up in 2 minutes, it all depends on the inlet diameter of the cylinder.
In principle, the pressure in terms of litres pumped to volume does not increase linearly, but I think for small pressures this can be neglected.
In order to get air at that pressure, you have to do work equivalent to the work required to move the car that distance. And such work cannot, of course, cost 1 euro. Also one should not forget about the efficiency of the engine of such a car. I don't think it is higher than of the conventional modern combustion engine. Since the efficiency is the same or lower, any savings are out of the question. Modern hybrid automobiles are another matter. As before, 100 % of energy is received by combustion of petrol, but considerable economy of fuel consumption is reached due to transfer of a part of excess kinetic energy during braking into electric battery charge.
In principle, 250 atm cylinders are quite common. And you can fill it up in 2 minutes, it all depends on the inlet diameter of the cylinder.