Interesting and Humour - page 4138
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that's the bomb ))))))
Where's the bomb from? What hurts, that's what he's talking about.
Although it could be a bomb: to take toilet paper out of the great history of a great country - that's a lot of work!
Where does the bomb come from? What hurts, that's what he's talking about.
Although it may be a bomb: you have to try so hard to take toilet paper out of the great history of a great country!
A sense of humour - it is either there or it is not.
As a rule, advocates and ideologists of the "great" past have no sense of humour - in such people it is not even a diagnosis, but a chronic relapse
However, if you have hurt anyone, then
A sense of humour is either present or absent.
As a rule, proponents and ideologists of the "great" past have no sense of humour - in such people it is not even a diagnosis, but a chronic relapse.
However, if you are offended
the year of the dog is coming ?
not sure, maybe it's politics ?
71 years since the birth of Leonid Filatov!
A sense of humour - it's either there or it isn't. ...
....
Nose to nose chacha,
Mouth to alycha...
I'm going to Vacha, crying,
Laughing at myself!
....
By the nose nosat chacha,
By the mouth - alycha...
I'm going to Vacha, crying,
Laughing at myself!
Yes, yes, I've been laughing too!
it's a shame, of course...
Yeah), but it's crypto-market trading
the year of the dog is coming ?
not sure if it's politics ?
It's all politics.
soon the jokes will be banned