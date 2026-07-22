Interesting and Humour - page 4138

New comment
 
transcendreamer:

that's the bomb ))))))


Where's the bomb from? What hurts, that's what he's talking about.


Although it could be a bomb: to take toilet paper out of the great history of a great country - that's a lot of work!

 
СанСаныч Фоменко:

Where does the bomb come from? What hurts, that's what he's talking about.


Although it may be a bomb: you have to try so hard to take toilet paper out of the great history of a great country!

A sense of humour - it is either there or it is not.

As a rule, advocates and ideologists of the "great" past have no sense of humour - in such people it is not even a diagnosis, but a chronic relapse

However, if you have hurt anyone, then


 
Aleksey Levashov:

A sense of humour is either present or absent.

As a rule, proponents and ideologists of the "great" past have no sense of humour - in such people it is not even a diagnosis, but a chronic relapse.

However, if you are offended


We have not offended anyone. They have violated the rules that the administration announced here. Repeatedly they have been repeated by the moderators. Ban for a week.
 

the year of the dog is coming ?

not sure, maybe it's politics ?

 

71 years since the birth of Leonid Filatov!


 
Aleksey Levashov:

A sense of humour - it's either there or it isn't. ...




....
Nose to nose chacha,
Mouth to alycha...
I'm going to Vacha, crying,
Laughing at myself!

 
Andrey F. Zelinsky:



....
By the nose nosat chacha,
By the mouth - alycha...
I'm going to Vacha, crying,
Laughing at myself!


Yes, yes, I've been laughing too!

it's a shame, of course...


 

Yeah), but it's crypto-market trading


 
Denis Sartakov:

the year of the dog is coming ?

not sure if it's politics ?


It's all politics.

soon the jokes will be banned

 
1...413141324133413441354136413741384139414041414142414341444145...4979
New comment