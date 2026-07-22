Interesting and Humour - page 755
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The computer mouse is 44 years old today
On December 9, 1968, the computer mouse was introduced at the California Interactive Device Show.
The first
computer to include a mouse was the Xerox minicomputer
8010 Star Information System, introduced in 1981. The mouse by
Xerox had three buttons and cost $400, which corresponds to
about $930 in 2009 prices adjusted for inflation. In 1983,
Apple introduced its own single-button computer mouse Lisa,
cost which was reduced to $25. The mouse
became widely known for its use in Apple Macintosh computers and
later in Windows for IBM PC compatible computers.
Today the computer mouse is 44 years old
How old is the computer cat? )))
from the lives of Soviet loonies
Casting for a secretarial position
You should take it, I think.