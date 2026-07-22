Interesting and Humour - page 755

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The computer mouse is 44 years old today

On December 9, 1968, the computer mouse was introduced at the California Interactive Device Show.

The first
computer to include a mouse was the Xerox minicomputer
8010 Star Information System, introduced in 1981. The mouse by
Xerox had three buttons and cost $400, which corresponds to
about $930 in 2009 prices adjusted for inflation. In 1983,
Apple introduced its own single-button computer mouse Lisa,
cost which was reduced to $25. The mouse
became widely known for its use in Apple Macintosh computers and
later in Windows for IBM PC compatible computers.

 
Mischek:
Today the computer mouse is 44 years old

How old is the computer cat? )))

 
Mischek:
from the lives of Soviet loonies
Holy crap. I've seen it. )) I haven't been asked such questions. And if they did, I'd be offended and not answer them. I got depressed. Got depressed. Mimicked a very depressed type. ))) I also refused to eat, but I was told that if I didn't eat it was classified as bad behaviour and my examination would last longer than two weeks. Much longer than that. My appetite came right away. )))
 
 
 
 

Casting for a secretarial position

You should take it, I think.

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