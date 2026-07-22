Interesting and Humour - page 3671
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115,000 km is a third of the distance from the Moon to Earth. ~10 Earth diameters
pretty close.
I think I flew 1.6 million km the other day."I'm getting cold feet, Slavik" (c))
115,000 kilometers is a third of the distance from the moon to the earth. ~10 Earth diameters
pretty close.
the other day it flew 1.6 million kilometres, I think."I'm getting cold feet, Slavik" (c))
-- The wheel from the car rolled hundreds of metres and flew into the office where the negotiations were taking place
115,000 km is a third of the distance from the Moon to the Earth. ~10 Earth diameters.
pretty close.
1.6 million kilometres I think."Something I'm afraid of, Slavik" (c) )
- What will you do if there are three days left until the end of the world?
Two different approaches, plan a and plan b
a) - Let's drink all the wine in our cellars, let's party and have fun
b) - Let's make the five-year plan in the three days left!
How many have already arrived - we live alright, maybe they will bring something fresh...And whether they will let us fly, how many trap planets are ahead - eightfold protection and asteroid belt in addition...so, everything is under control...) at least the old moon will cover us...))
There is a suggestion - to spend this summer better than all the others.
And then there was the Mayan calendar.