Interesting and Humour - page 3671

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in case an important decision is made, flip a coin: http://monetka.nurk.ru/

 
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

115,000 km is a third of the distance from the Moon to Earth. ~10 Earth diameters

pretty close.

I think I flew 1.6 million km the other day.

"I'm getting cold feet, Slavik" (c))
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

115,000 kilometers is a third of the distance from the moon to the earth. ~10 Earth diameters

pretty close.

the other day it flew 1.6 million kilometres, I think.

"I'm getting cold feet, Slavik" (c))


-- The wheel from the car rolled hundreds of metres and flew into the office where the negotiations were taking place

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

115,000 km is a third of the distance from the Moon to the Earth. ~10 Earth diameters.

pretty close.

1.6 million kilometres I think.

"Something I'm afraid of, Slavik" (c) )

- What will you do if there are three days left until the end of the world?

Two different approaches, plan a and plan b

a) - Let's drink all the wine in our cellars, let's party and have fun

b) - Let's make the five-year plan in the three days left!

 
How many have already flown in - we live ok, maybe they will bring something fresh...And whether they will let us fly in, how many trap planets are ahead - eightfold protection and an asteroid belt in addition...so, everything is under control...) at least the old moon will protect us...))
 
Сергей Криушин:
How many have already arrived - we live alright, maybe they will bring something fresh...And whether they will let us fly, how many trap planets are ahead - eightfold protection and asteroid belt in addition...so, everything is under control...) at least the old moon will cover us...))

There is a suggestion - to spend this summer better than all the others.

And then there was the Mayan calendar.


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