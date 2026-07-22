Interesting and Humour - page 2750
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What's that? I've been google-banned? )))
What's this? I've been google-banned? )))
You are probably using a dynamic IP address. On a static IP, it is difficult to get banned for queries - the exception: really viruses in the computer.
Not necessarily dynamic, it is enough to be in a local network for one external IP, out of several dozen computers are actively requesting google.
sitting alone "in the woods" with a 3G modem from megaphone
At first google captcha appeared (not so long ago 5-9 days ago) and today I got banned ))
Rebooted the firewall and the captcha appeared again.
sitting alone "in the woods" with a 3G modem from megaphone
firstly google captcha appeared (not so long ago 5-9 days ago) and today i got banned ))
I've rebooted the firewall and the captcha has reappeared.
I told you, it's a dynamic IP.
I've had it for over 4 years now,
So all this time google has tolerated it and now it can't take it anymore? )
The best part is i hardly ever use it.
What's that? I've been google-banned? )))
I've always had it like this for over 4 years,
So all this time google has tolerated it and now it can't take it anymore? )
the best part is I hardly ever use it.
Yeah, there's a lot of people on that IP besides you. I have it every other day (that's why I have to search through bing when blocked).
(It is checked for viruses all the time. The databases are automatically updated. No viruses)
Yeah, check for viruses.
it's all the fault of the magnetic storm )
http://ria.ru/science/20150920/1266133197.html