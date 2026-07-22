Interesting and Humour - page 2750

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What's that? I've been google-banned? )))


 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

What's this? I've been google-banned? )))


You are probably using a dynamic IP address. It is difficult to get banned for requests on a static IP - the exception is really viruses in the computer.
 
Karputov Vladimir:
You are probably using a dynamic IP address. On a static IP, it is difficult to get banned for queries - the exception: really viruses in the computer.
You don't have to be dynamic, it's enough to be on a local network with one external IP out of several dozen computers actively querying google.
 
Vitalie Postolache:
Not necessarily dynamic, it is enough to be in a local network for one external IP, out of several dozen computers are actively requesting google.

sitting alone "in the woods" with a 3G modem from megaphone

At first google captcha appeared (not so long ago 5-9 days ago) and today I got banned ))

Rebooted the firewall and the captcha appeared again.

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

sitting alone "in the woods" with a 3G modem from megaphone

firstly google captcha appeared (not so long ago 5-9 days ago) and today i got banned ))

I've rebooted the firewall and the captcha has reappeared.

I told you - dynamic IP.
 
Karputov Vladimir:
I told you, it's a dynamic IP.

I've had it for over 4 years now,

So all this time google has tolerated it and now it can't take it anymore? )

The best part is i hardly ever use it.

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

What's that? I've been google-banned? )))

Yeah, check for viruses. If it doesn't work and it keeps happening, change your internet.
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

I've always had it like this for over 4 years,

So all this time google has tolerated it and now it can't take it anymore? )

the best part is I hardly ever use it.

Yeah, there's a lot of people on that IP besides you. I have it every other day (that's why I have to search through bing when blocked).

(It is checked for viruses all the time. The databases are automatically updated. No viruses)

 
Комбинатор:
Yeah, check for viruses.
It's not the mobile provider, I get that a lot when I use my phone to surf the web.
 

it's all the fault of the magnetic storm )

http://ria.ru/science/20150920/1266133197.html

Магнитная буря началась на Земле
Магнитная буря началась на Земле
  • 2015.09.20
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА. 20 сен — РИА Новости. Магнитная буря началась на Земле после вспышки на Солнце и выброса корональной массы 18 сентября. В настоящее время фиксируется слабое магнитное возмущение класса G1. Как сообщалось ранее, вспышка на Солнце среднего класса, с выбросом корональной массы и всплесками радиоизлучения произошла 18 сентября. Солнечные...
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