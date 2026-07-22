Interesting and Humour - page 2553
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Expect a price increase on Monday
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And what will the universities do after the computer is implanted in the brain? Will they require their heads to be unscrewed and left behind in the classroom?
Option 1 Training will be done directly into the implanted computer. It would also make sure that you don't cheat).
Option 2 Universities and cheat sheets would no longer be needed.
Option 1 Training will be done directly into the implanted computer. It would also make sure that you don't cheat).
Option 2 Universities and cheat sheets would no longer be needed.
Exactly, like in The Matrix - they put a wire in your head and upload an update for your entire training course.
I'm wondering, if I post something that denigrates Ukrainian politics, they will definitely ban me, but will they ban me for something that denigrates Russian politics?
Or am I more likely to be banned for defending the dignity of OUR country?
Defending the dignity of your country is a very worthy cause. But it should be done concretely and with dignity - as, for example, the head of the Duma Committee on Family, Women and Children, Dr. Elena Mizulina,
who introduced to the Duma a bill to promote Russian lineage by having children by President Vladimir Putin.
Yelena Borisovna explained the idea of the bill as follows:
"The essence of my proposal is simple - every Russian citizen will be able to receive President Putin's genetic material by mail, get pregnant by him and give birth to a child for a certain fee. Such mothers would receive a special allowance from the government.
And children born in such a way will be brought up in special institutions, like Suvorov schools, in a spirit of devotion to the Motherland and the President. They will then form the military and political elite of the country.
Female citizens of other countries will also be able to obtain genetic material of the President for a certain fee, and to send the born children for upbringing in Russia.
This measure will serve to increase the birth rate and educate the population in the spirit of patriotism".
P.S. And those who post anything defaming Russia should be forgiven. Not them, it's their mothers' fault - well, they got pregnant by the wrong man... :-)
Cheapskate