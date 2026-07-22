Interesting and Humour - page 2223

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Nicaragua will face a rival to the Panama Canal


Россия и Китай соединят Тихий океан с Атлантикой
Россия и Китай соединят Тихий океан с Атлантикой
  • www.kp.ru
В декабре нынешнего года на центральноамериканском перешейке должен стартовать грандиозный проект поистине планетарного значения. КНР и Россия начнут прокладку через территорию Никарагуа новой судоходной артерии, которая свяжет Атлантический океан с Тихим и станет серьезным конкурентом Панамскому каналу. Водный путь протянется на 286 км. Он...
 

Mystic Asia: 5 sacred places

Lhasa (Tibet).
There are legends about Lhasa: supposedly there are monks living there for 5000 years, supposedly some of them are able to rise into the air during meditation and fly

Valley of the Jugglers (Laos)

In Siangkhuang province, at the foot of the Annam Range separating Laos and Vietnam, is one of the strangest and most mysterious places on earth - a valley dotted with thousands of enormous stone pots.

Varanasi (India)

Untouched India, not touristy, shocking and surprisingly poignant. One of the oldest cities in the world - Varanasi is about 3,000 years old.

Duntse Lakhang (Bhutan).

Opposite the city of Paro, at the junction of two valleys, a somewhat unconventional temple was built on a hill in 1421 by the famous lama Tangtong Gyelpo.

Lake Salpa (Nepal)

Salpa is located in an area called Solukhumbu in the mountains at an altitude of over 4,000 metres. The lake is said to be capable of enhancing magical powers and is a gateway to the netherworld.

Мистическая Азия: 5 сакральных мест
Мистическая Азия: 5 сакральных мест
  • www.vokrugsveta.ru
Азия завораживает и околдовывает. Континент полон загадок, и вместе с тем кажется, что именно он способен дать ответы на самые важные вопросы. Представляем 5 сакральных мест, которые стоит увидеть своими глазами О  Лхаса (Тибет)  О Лхасе ходят легенды: якобы есть там монахи, живущие 5000 лет, якобы некоторые из них умеют во время медитации...
 
 

Groupon lost

Groupon, the world's largest discount service, recorded a net loss of ten times more than last year in the first quarter of 2014: $37.8 mln versus $3.9 mln in the first quarter of 2013. At the same time, quarterly revenue increased by 26% to $757.6 million. The operating loss for the first quarter of 2014 was almost $20 million against a profit of $21.2 million for the same period in 2013.

Groupon warned investors when summing up the results of 2013 that the profit for the first quarter of 2014 "will be eaten up" by the cost of the recent acquisitions of Ideeli and Ticket Monster.

Groupon's global network has 40 million users in 35 countries, including Russia. In August 2010, the company bought a similar project in Russia, Darberry, and turned it into Groupon Russia.

In Russia, Groupon has many competitors who offer discounts. The company's problems are, in fact, common to the whole Russian coupon market: discount programmes do not prove their effectiveness and rarely pay off. Many companies have already had the chance to get burned and no longer turn to this promotional tool again.

"The former novelty is gone, discounts are not so great to check, and the majority of offers hang on the site long enough or appear very often", - Elena Komkova, managing partner of Retail Training Group, explains the problems of discount sites.

Not everyone is satisfied with the level of service and the work of Groupon itself. Buyers are not satisfied with "formal answers to people's questions in comments, publishing only flattering reviews and other non-customer-oriented communications", Komkova specifies. In addition, rival services have a fairly clear positioning and specialization (fashion, beauty, etc.). "Against their backdrop, the advantages of Groupon are not obvious," concludes Komkova.

Analysts of research centre Superjob.ru in their survey of 6000 respondents from all regions of Russia found out that although about 38% of Russian residents now have an account on discount sites, 22% of them have never bought anything. 13% buy something on an ad hoc basis. Only 3% of respondents actively use the opportunity to get a discount.
Groupon купил онлайн-магазин одежды и обуви
Groupon купил онлайн-магазин одежды и обуви
  • oborot.ru
Американский скидочный сервис Groupon купил за $43 млн онлайн-магазин Ideeli, который предлагает покупателям мужскую и женскую одежду ведущих брендов. Сделка была завершена 13 января. Об этом Groupon сообщил на своем сайте. Іdeeli продолжит существовать как отдельный онлайн-ресурс cо штаб-квартирой в Нью-Йорке. В рамках празднования завершения...
 

Oleg Anisimov, a member of the board of directors at the online accountancy firm My Business, explains in three charts why a dollar at 35 roubles looks cheap. The bottom line is this: The exchange rate has risen by only 29.6% over 14 years, while prices have risen by 364%. As a result, dollar prices for the same goods in Russia are often substantially higher than in the US, and the income level of the population across the ocean is several times higher.




Доллар за 35 рублей выглядит дешево
Доллар за 35 рублей выглядит дешево
  • Олег Анисимов
  • republic.ru
В условиях, когда в страну постоянно поступают огромные валютные выручки экспортеров, говорить о свободном ценообразовании на валютном рынке по крайней мере наивно. Так или иначе Центральный банк может способствовать установлению любого курса – в условно разумных пределах. Захочет – 30 рублей за доллар, захочет – 60. Поэтому никому не стоит...
 
 
В США из-за ошибки судебного клерка грабитель вышел на свободу на 90 лет раньше срока
В США из-за ошибки судебного клерка грабитель вышел на свободу на 90 лет раньше срока
  • tass.ru
НЬЮ-ЙОРК, 9 мая. /Корр. ИТАР-ТАСС Андрей Бекренев/. Житель американского города Аврора (штат Колорадо) Рене Лима-Марин по решению суда должен был провести за решеткой 98 лет за вооруженный грабеж. Однако, как сообщили в пятницу американские СМИ, из-за ошибки судебного клерка преступник оказался на свободе, проведя в заключении всего восемь лет...
 
 

Everything in life tends towards "electroneutrality":

 
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