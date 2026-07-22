Interesting and Humour - page 1327
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Mishka, you're a Lion). My baby turned 1 today).
Mishka, you're a Lion). My baby turned 1 today).
I'm not a lion, I'm a bear.
See the first post.
TheXpert's birthday is Andrei's.
My baby turned 1 today).
I'm not a lion, I'm a bear.
See first post.
It's Andrei TheXpert's birthday
And happy birthday to Andrei.