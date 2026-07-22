Interesting and Humour - page 1327

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Mischek:

Mishka, you're a Lion). My baby turned 1 today).


 
zfs:

Mishka, you're a Lion). My baby turned 1 today).


I'm not a lion, I'm a bear.

See the first post.

TheXpert's birthday is Andrei's.

 
zfs:

My baby turned 1 today).


Congratulations ))
 
 
 
 
Mischek:

I'm not a lion, I'm a bear.

See first post.

It's Andrei TheXpert's birthday

And happy birthday to Andrei.


 
 
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