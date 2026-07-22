Interesting and Humour - page 2658
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What's the point of having a sheepdog like that? She might die of fright somewhere.
Duck's a tiger, but with a hamster, no better:
But their great-grandchildren will have a blast!
I thought it was a good thing those housing and utilities workers weren't programmers.
You can't see it when you type it on the screen (one), when you print it on the printer (two), when you stick it on the wall (three)...
I thought, it's a good thing these housing and utilities workers aren't programmers.
Yes... That's what it would have looked like
Yes... That's what it would look like.
Bgg)
Motorbike helmet - on a five-axis milling machine:
I thought it was a good thing that these housing and utilities staff were not programmers.
It should be - when typing on the screen do not see (one), when printing on the printer do not see (two), when sticking on the wall (three)...
They have the wrong area of responsibility, here you have to ask the one who approved the announcement, the rest were deeply indifferent, and even if they saw the typo, decided that it was none of their business.