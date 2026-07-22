Interesting and Humour - page 2658

New comment
 
Andrey Vasiliev:
What's the point of having a sheepdog like that? She might die of fright somewhere.

Duck's a tiger, but with a hamster, no better:

 
 
Igor Konyashin:
The great-grandchildren are going to have a blast!
 
Фьючерсные объемы для МТ:
But their great-grandchildren will have a blast!

I thought it was a good thing those housing and utilities workers weren't programmers.

You can't see it when you type it on the screen (one), when you print it on the printer (two), when you stick it on the wall (three)...

 
Igor Konyashin:

I thought, it's a good thing these housing and utilities workers aren't programmers.

Yes... That's what it would have looked like

 
Фьючерсные объемы для МТ:

Yes... That's what it would look like.

Bgg)


 
 

Motorbike helmet - on a five-axis milling machine:

[Deleted]  

 
Igor Konyashin:

I thought it was a good thing that these housing and utilities staff were not programmers.

It should be - when typing on the screen do not see (one), when printing on the printer do not see (two), when sticking on the wall (three)...

They have the wrong area of responsibility, here you have to ask the one who approved the announcement, the rest were deeply indifferent, and even if they saw the typo, decided that it was none of their business.

1...265126522653265426552656265726582659266026612662266326642665...4979
New comment