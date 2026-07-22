Interesting and Humour - page 23
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Comment: What fools) you can download it for free from the internet)
- How do you get a fortune like that?
- You have to have capital. At least a small start-up capital.
- And how do you get start-up capital?
- You have to have a gun. Even if it's just a small start-up.
5. Pepsi. Pepsi's slogan, "We offer you back to life" has caused a major panic in China, where they have translated it as "We will bring your ancestors back from the grave".
:-) so looking forward to the sign from above))))
Monitor, you're responsible for everything. You have to go on holiday on time.