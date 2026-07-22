Interesting and Humour - page 23

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Microsoft buys Skype for $8.5bn
Comment: What fools) you can download it for free from the internet)
 
 


- How do you get a fortune like that?
- You have to have capital. At least a small start-up capital.
- And how do you get start-up capital?
- You have to have a gun. Even if it's just a small start-up.

 
 
 
 

10 ridiculous translations in advertising

5. Pepsi. Pepsi's slogan, "We offer you back to life" has caused a major panic in China, where they have translated it as "We will bring your ancestors back from the grave".

 
aharata:
:-) so looking forward to the sign from above))))
 

Monitor, you're responsible for everything. You have to go on holiday on time.

 
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