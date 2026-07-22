Interesting and Humour - page 235
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eye opener
USSR: Your son chewed gum shamelessly in history class and let others chew it.
RUSSIA: Your son had a pizza delivered to his history class and was selling it on the desks.
USSR: Your daughter made forty mistakes in her essay "How I spent my summer".
RUSSIA: Your daughter's essay "How I spent my summer" is a hit on prankster.ru
USSR: Your son rubbed soap on the blackboard, and now it's impossible to write on it.
RUSSIA: Your son slipped cocaine into the whistle of the gym teacher, and now our gym teacher cannot be stopped.
USSR: Your son claimed in the literature class that Mayakovsky wrote with a ladder because he was paid line by line.
RUSSIA: Your son convinced the whole class that Mayakovsky wrote in stairs because his keyboard got stuck and that he had to "take his passport out of his pants" because in Soviet times passports were A4 format.
USSR: Your son threw yeast into the toilet during recess.
RUSSIA: Your son threw radioactive polonium down the sink in the teachers' lavatory. Sorry for the illegible handwriting - it's hard to write with tentacles.
Only elephants, humans and Neanderthals are known to have a burial ritual. An elephant usually has a life expectancy of 60-80 years. If an elephant is ill, members of the herd bring him food and support him as he stands. If the elephant is dead, they will try to revive it with water and food for a while. When it is clear that the elephant is dead, the herd becomes silent. Often they dig a shallow grave and cover the dead elephant with mud and branches, and will stay near the grave for several days afterwards. If the elephant had a very close relationship with the deceased, it may be depressed. A herd that happens to come across an unknown, lonely, dead elephant will show a similar attitude. There have also been cases of elephants burying dead people in the same way they found them.
marine traffic file for GE , cool