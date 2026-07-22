Interesting and Humour - page 794
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Is this the context...?
Very strange...
Found an interesting interview
Dalai Lama: we are too much individualists
Далай-лама XIV провел в Дели учения для российских буддистов. О теме учений, об альтруизме и индивидуализме, добре и зле, любви и привязанности, о том, как лечить тело и ум и бороться с коррупцией в России, он рассказал в интервью журналистке РИА Новости.