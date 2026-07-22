Interesting and Humour - page 794

New comment
 
 
 
 
 
 
Mischek:

Very strange... why do reindeer roast people? Is this the context...?
 
joo:
Is this the context...?
 
joo:
Very strange...
 

 

Found an interesting interview

Dalai Lama: we are too much individualists

 Далай-лама XIV провел в Дели учения для российских буддистов. О теме учений, об альтруизме и индивидуализме, добре и зле, любви и привязанности, о том, как лечить тело и ум и бороться с коррупцией в России, он рассказал в интервью журналистке РИА Новости.

1...787788789790791792793794795796797798799800801...4979
New comment