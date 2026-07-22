Interesting and Humour - page 2586
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Charge properly
P.S. I want a Tesla
The main thing is not to stand still...
Helped.
And we prepared thoroughly. The office had a telescope with a filter, two welding masks and some floppy disks.
What is bad luck and how to deal with it
The main thing is not to stand still...
The thought of a "non-Newtonian" broker came up. What if a broker were to charge a fee for downtime? One hour without a single order - minus ten points (for the volume of 1 lot). In an hour another minus twenty points. After three hours of downtime - another thirty to those thirty points that have already been removed. It is clear that we cannot trade twenty-four hours a day (robots do not count). Therefore, let this system of commissions work during American and European sessions. "The main thing is not to stand still".
How do you like the idea?