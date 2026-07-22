Interesting and Humour - page 2116
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Boys in front of the laptop
... girls are better.
... girls are better.
When looking at the brunette, I couldn't shake the image in front of my eyes of her in a different image:
- a long, tight, sleeveless dress with an open back;
- neatly styled waves of hair;
- shoes with high and slim heels;
- gloves above the elbow;
- holding elegantly a long, thin mouthpiece with a cigarette in her hand.
Somehow...
When looking at the brunette, I couldn't shake the image in front of my eyes of her in a different image:
- a long, tight, sleeveless dress with an open back;
- neatly styled waves of hair;
- shoes with high and thin heels;
- gloves above the elbow;
- in her hand gracefully holding a long, thin mouthpiece with a cigarette.
somehow...
7 world press views on the February Revolution
If you decide to lose weight - Three Asian Lenten recipes
black and white old age:
"The pampered boys soon get the newcomer involved; every Sunday they go for a whole day to Krestovsky, where the idea of a binge is first manifested. They turn from gingerbread and pine nuts to pipe, from pipe to wine; the poor fellow, carried away more and more, becomes a scoundrel and usually ends his career by stealing or running away."
D.V. Grigorovich
Short story "Petersburg organ-grinders".
1845
http://lenta.ru/info/posts/statement/
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