Interesting and Humour - page 2116

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DiPach:

Boys in front of the laptop

... girls are better.

 
DC2008:

... girls are better.


When looking at the brunette, I couldn't shake the image in front of my eyes of her in a different image:

- a long, tight, sleeveless dress with an open back;

- neatly styled waves of hair;

- shoes with high and slim heels;

- gloves above the elbow;

- holding elegantly a long, thin mouthpiece with a cigarette in her hand.

Somehow...

[Deleted]  
DiPach:

When looking at the brunette, I couldn't shake the image in front of my eyes of her in a different image:

- a long, tight, sleeveless dress with an open back;

- neatly styled waves of hair;

- shoes with high and thin heels;

- gloves above the elbow;

- in her hand gracefully holding a long, thin mouthpiece with a cigarette.

somehow...

What an interesting imagination you have).
[Deleted]  

7 world press views on the February Revolution

7 взглядов мировой прессы на Февральскую революцию | Русская семерка
7 взглядов мировой прессы на Февральскую революцию | Русская семерка
  • 2012.03.14
  • russian7.ru
12 март 1917 года всеобщая забастовка в России положила начало Февральской революции. Историческое потрясение не прошло мимо западной прессы. О русской революции писали в Америке, Британии, Германии, Швейцарии и даже Польше. «Милитаризация промышленности и голод привели к сложным внутренним противоречиям в Российской империи», - сообщали...
 

If you decide to lose weight - Three Asian Lenten recipes


Три постных рецепта азиатской кухни
Три постных рецепта азиатской кухни
  • www.vokrugsveta.ru
В Великий пост не принято есть мясо, яйца, молоко и молочные продукты. А можно есть омары, креметки, морских ежей, угря, грибы и прочее.
[Deleted]  

black and white old age:


 
http://comments.ua/life/456879-kieve-neizvestnie-razoruzhili.html
В Киеве неизвестные разоружили культового Ежика в тумане (ФОТО, ВИДЕО)
В Киеве неизвестные разоружили культового Ежика в тумане (ФОТО, ВИДЕО)
  • Олекса Шкатов
  • comments.ua
Как передает корреспондент «Комментариев», во вторник, 11 марта в столице открыли отремонтированную скульптуру главного персонажа культового мультфильма Юрия Норштейна «Ежик в тумане». «Дорогие украинцы! Я возвращаюсь из госпиталя! В такой непростой обстановке я не могу сидеть сложа лапки! Когда наши доблестные пограничники выполняют свой...
 

"The pampered boys soon get the newcomer involved; every Sunday they go for a whole day to Krestovsky, where the idea of a binge is first manifested. They turn from gingerbread and pine nuts to pipe, from pipe to wine; the poor fellow, carried away more and more, becomes a scoundrel and usually ends his career by stealing or running away."

D.V. Grigorovich
Short story "Petersburg organ-grinders".
1845

 
To dear readers from a dear editorial board

http://lenta.ru/info/posts/statement/
Lenta.ru: Дорогим читателям от дорогой редакции
  • lenta.ru
Дорогие читатели! Сегодня, 12 марта, собственник компании «Афиша-Рамблер-SUP» Александр Мамут уволил главного редактора «Ленты.ру» Галину Тимченко. Новым главным редактором назначен Алексей Гореславский — заместитель генерального директора по внешним коммуникациям. К сожалению, это не штатная рокировка, поэтому требуются некоторые пояснения...
 

PRO-

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