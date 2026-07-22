Interesting and Humour - page 2155

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"How much is 2x2?" - was asked of a housewife, a mathematician and a financial adviser.
The housewife answered "4" without hesitation.
The mathematician, after some deliberation, said: "4, but I have to check with my theoretical calculations for accuracy."
The consultant closed the office door, closed the curtains, lowered himself gently into an armchair and, looking intently at his companion, asked: "How much would you like to get?"
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pagot:

<== sell brain


 
GriFFon4ik:
I didn't get it... I must have been out on the balcony...
 
A young mother sits with her 6-year-old daughter on the bus. The girl looks very carefully out the window. She spots a lonely prostitute on the side of the road.
The daughter asks her mother:
- Mum, what is this aunt doing here alone on the road?
The mother answers:
- It's a woman who has bought things for the house, waiting for her husband to pick her up in his car.
The bus driver hears this and suddenly joins in:
- What are you noodling on the child's ears? This is a prostitute who makes love to different men for money.
The girl thinks for a moment and finally asks her mother again:
- If she makes love, does that mean that she has children? And what do they become afterwards?
The mother says:
- Bus drivers!
 
"...security weaknesses will not be patched and this will leave computers vulnerable to attacks by hackers. As Windows XP is the second most popular operating system in the world [after Windows 7 - ITAR-TASS correspondent], the number of potential victims is of serious concern," Europol stressed.
Европол призвал пользователей отказаться от Windows XP
Европол призвал пользователей отказаться от Windows XP
  • tass.ru
ГААГА, 29 марта. /Корр. ИТАР-ТАСС Виталий Чугин/. Пользователям следует отказаться от операционной системы Windows XP и перейти на более новую версию ОС. С таким предостережением выступил в пятницу вечером Европол в связи с тем, что компания Microsoft с 8 апреля 2014 года прекращает официальную поддержку и обслуживание старой системы. "Это...
 
Crabster
Crabster – огромный робот в виде краба для подводных исследований | iScience.ru - Будущее уже здесь, в наших новостях. Новости науки. » iScience.ru — Будущее уже здесь, в наших новостях
Crabster – огромный робот в виде краба для подводных исследований | iScience.ru - Будущее уже здесь, в наших новостях. Новости науки. » iScience.ru — Будущее уже здесь, в наших новостях
  • iscience.ru
Ученые Корейского института океанологии (KIOST) начнут испытания робота-краба для подводных исследований. 635-килограммовая машина может передвигаться по дну как настоящее ракообразное, и при этом способна выдержать огромное давление и сильные течения. По словам инженеров, Crabster – самый большой в мире шагающий робот, предназначенный для...
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Have a good weekend everyone



 
 
- Chicks won't let me...

The patient starts to cry. The doctor, confused, says to the nurse:
- Dashenka, give him some water!
- I won't!
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