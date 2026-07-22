Interesting and Humour - page 2155
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The housewife answered "4" without hesitation.
The mathematician, after some deliberation, said: "4, but I have to check with my theoretical calculations for accuracy."
The consultant closed the office door, closed the curtains, lowered himself gently into an armchair and, looking intently at his companion, asked: "How much would you like to get?"
pagot:
<== sell brain
The daughter asks her mother:
- Mum, what is this aunt doing here alone on the road?
The mother answers:
- It's a woman who has bought things for the house, waiting for her husband to pick her up in his car.
The bus driver hears this and suddenly joins in:
- What are you noodling on the child's ears? This is a prostitute who makes love to different men for money.
The girl thinks for a moment and finally asks her mother again:
- If she makes love, does that mean that she has children? And what do they become afterwards?
The mother says:
- Bus drivers!
Have a good weekend everyone
The patient starts to cry. The doctor, confused, says to the nurse:
- Dashenka, give him some water!
- I won't!