Interesting and Humour - page 2795

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For those not in the know, Sberech is Sberbank)) Has been in a tight up-trend for several months now.


 

?!?

How many roubles is 1 euro ? :)))

 
Dimitar Manov:

How many roubles is 1 euro ? :)))

Stiletto probably at the time of the news of the shooting down of the Su-24. Scare.
 
Dimitar Manov:

How many roubles is 1 euro ? :)))

That's the price they fixed in advance for the eu
 
A settler or an amazing story of reincarnation.

http://www.liveinternet.ru/users/agata2013/post370167317/
Переселенец. Обсуждение на LiveInternet - Российский Сервис Онлайн-Дневников
Переселенец. Обсуждение на LiveInternet - Российский Сервис Онлайн-Дневников
  • AGATA2013
  • www.liveinternet.ru
Подходил к концу 1944 год. В Европе полыхала Вторая мировая война. А в пригороде Парижа уходил из жизни измученный болезнью известный художник Василий Кандинский. Его не стало 13 декабря. В это же время в немецком концентрационном лагере от голода и пыток умирал американский солдат Дэвид Паладин, сын белокожего миссионера и индианки из племени...
 
 

Rustamzhan Salidzhanov:


https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page2801#comment_2059175

http://www.yaplakal.com/forum2/topic1254497.html
Русскоязычный программист стал героем западных СМИ - ЯПлакалъ
  • Jus
  • www.yaplakal.com
Русскоязычный программист стал героем западных СМИ, написав скрипты для приготовления кофе, общения с женой и просьб отгулов у начальства Программист автоматизировал большинство своих действий...
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:
http://www.yaplakal.com/forum2/topic1254497.html
Hee, there's still a lot the bosses don't know what he's got automated there.
 
The price of closing the order is more interesting... :)))
 
Dimitar Manov:
The price of closing the order is more interesting... :)))
Which one?
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