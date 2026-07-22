Interesting and Humour - page 2795
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For those not in the know, Sberech is Sberbank)) Has been in a tight up-trend for several months now.
How many roubles is 1 euro ? :)))
How many roubles is 1 euro ? :)))
How many roubles is 1 euro ? :)))
http://www.liveinternet.ru/users/agata2013/post370167317/
Rustamzhan Salidzhanov:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page2801#comment_2059175
http://www.yaplakal.com/forum2/topic1254497.html
The price of closing the order is more interesting... :)))