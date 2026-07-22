Interesting and Humour - page 2814
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Looks a bit like the Aurora, only in a delayed version.
Looks more like an iron.
The angles are well chosen, just right for the rocket impact.
It's also on a nuclear reactor, for crying out loud.
The angles are well chosen, just right for the missile strike
Server Muradasilov:
E-cigarettes have been shown to be bad for the lungs
Were they useful before this "scientific discovery"?
The cartridges were loaded with nicotine.
Were they useful before this 'scientific discovery'?
That's where the cartridges were loaded with nicotine.
Especially the chopping block is a very good target.
It will be hard to miss.
Who knows what they were charging?) I tried it once, it sucked.
Well, tobacco burns and about 99% of the nicotine is oxidized to cotinine. And there's some crude nicotine they put in the cartridges.
$50 for a chocolate bar
Terrorist Consumption Survey: http://inosmi.ru/economic/20151208/234726846.html