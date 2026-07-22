Interesting and Humour - page 2814

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Alexey Busygin:
Looks a bit like the Aurora, only in a delayed version.
More like an iron.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
Looks more like an iron.

The angles are well chosen, just right for the rocket impact.

It's also on a nuclear reactor, for crying out loud.

 
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Электронные сигареты оказались вредными для легких
Электронные сигареты оказались вредными для легких
  • 2015.12.08
  • www.interfax.ru
Москва. 8 декабря. INTERFAX.RU - Химические ароматизаторы, найденные в электронных сигарет, могут привести к болезни легких, сообщает Harvard Gazette. Исследователи Гарвардской школы общественного здравоохранения имени Τ. Χ. Чан обнаружили химический ароматизатор диацетил, способный привести к тяжелым респираторным заболеваниям, более чем в 75...
 
Alexey Busygin:
The angles are well chosen, just right for the missile strike
Especially the deckhouse - a very good target.
 

Server Muradasilov:


E-cigarettes have been shown to be bad for the lungs

Were they useful before this "scientific discovery"?

The cartridges were loaded with nicotine.

 
Yury Reshetov:

Were they useful before this 'scientific discovery'?

That's where the cartridges were loaded with nicotine.

Who knows what they were charging?) I tried it once, it was a mess.
 
Yury Reshetov:
Especially the chopping block is a very good target.
It will be hard to miss
 
Alexey Busygin:
It will be hard to miss.
May the water be a puff of smoke to them. Amen!
 
Server Muradasilov:
Who knows what they were charging?) I tried it once, it sucked.

Well, tobacco burns and about 99% of the nicotine is oxidized to cotinine. And there's some crude nicotine they put in the cartridges.

 

$50 for a chocolate bar

Terrorist Consumption Survey: http://inosmi.ru/economic/20151208/234726846.html

Бюджет провинции ИГ многое говорит об организации
Бюджет провинции ИГ многое говорит об организации
  • 2015.12.08
  • Грегор Бранди (Grégor Brandy)
  • inosmi.ru
сникерсы, марсы, дезодорант ахе... трудно заставить себя даже воспринимать всерьез этих малолетних диких недоумков. Кажется, что это просто поварята из шавермы-забегаловки, а они людям головы режут.
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