Interesting and Humour - page 2270
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state the reason, referring to the rules of the forum.
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Or you can invoke the full rules by some kind of shamanism.
Fedor Konyukhov.
Day 121.
4 months on the road
"Today, April 22, exactly four months ago, I set off from the Chilean town of Kon Kon. I set off into the unknown with a rough idea of what awaited me. Of course, I had read the book by Thor Heyerdahl and Jim Schecker, but it was their experience. Here I have my own chronicle and my own life."
Death amended: first clinical trial of reviving people approved
The fact that US officials have allowed experiments on humans means that the method has already been shown to be effective and safe on animals. Which means that reality has come closer to what has previously only happened in literature and film - from Sleeping Beauty to Avatar.
The clinical trial, which Pittsburgh doctors will conduct in the next month, has nothing to do with cryonics or transhumanism and is designed to allow surgeons to save a patient. A severely injured person usually dies from blood loss when vital organs, especially the brain, lack oxygen. However, by putting such a patient into suspended animation, the vital organs fall asleep and suffer less from lack of nutrition, so that doctors have precious extra time to close the wound and restore the integrity of ruptured vessels.
To put a person into anaesthesia, doctors will replace the patient's blood with a special saline solution which will cool the body down from the inside. An artificial blood circulation machine will then be used to restore blood circulation and "revive" the person again."We stop life, but we don't like to call it anabiosis because it sounds like science fiction. So we call it urgent preservation and recovery," Samuel Tisherman, a surgeon and study leader,told New Scientist.
Good night.
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Research.
Men with low affluence prefer large breasts, while affluent men prefer small breasts.
Hungry men find bigger breasts more attractive than satisfied men.
Swami, V., & Tovée, M. J. (2013). Resource Security Impacts Men's Female Breast Size Preferences. Plos One, 8(3), e57623. doi:10.1371/journal.pone.0057623[PDF].
Thank you.
Guys, love your homeland and live in friendship
-----Patriotic russian cat listens to anthem standing up